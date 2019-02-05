These unfounded statements and predictions are made by analysts whose bread and butter is to keep the fear of ISIS alive. The reality on the ground is different. Indeed, Kurdish forces in Syria are overwhelmed not by attacks, but by the hundreds of ISIS surrendering to its forces, unwilling to continue fighting, and preferring prison to death. What is more, the families (women and children) of ISIS militants of various nationalities are flocking into the deserted area under Kurdish control east of the Euphrates and surrendering themselves. They are hungry and humiliated, and they loudly express their disappointment at the trap they were drawn into years ago to by the so-called Islamic State. Coalition forces and Iraqi artillery have been bombing ISIS's last strongholds in Arqub, BaghuzFoqani and BaghuzTahtani, within 7 km of the Syrian-Iraqi borders east of the Euphrates.
Moreover, the US and Europe have organised themselves to establish tight controls on money flow and transfers from donors, banks and private institutions that used to find their way into al-Qaeda and ISIS hands in Syria and Iraq. Many transfers, in fact, were meant to finance terrorism and dispatch military equipment to topple the Syrian government and divide Iraq.
Furthermore, ISIS and al-Qaeda had unrestricted access to social media platforms for years. ISIS used these platforms to disseminate propaganda material and recruit foreign volunteers from all over the world. International media played into ISIS's hands by promoting "regime change", publishing online staged photos of atrocities of which many were falsely attributed to the Syrian government and broadcasting ISIS propaganda worldwide. These images attracted foreign fighters, who found all borders open for them to reach the Levant and Mesopotamia. Today, Twitter and Facebook are exercising censorship on jihadists (and also on non-jihadists), closing down tens of thousands of accounts belonging to ISIS and their supporters. The latest technology is no longer at ISIS's service as it was in 2013-16.
Iraq and Syria take seriously the threat from ISIS and the effects of foreign intervention and support for the terror group, having experienced the destruction of most of their respective countries. Iraqis and Syrians who lived under ISIS saw what "Dawla" ("the State" as ISIS used to be called by inhabitants under its control) was capable of, how it lied to people living under its rule and also to the Muhajireen (foreign fighters) who came to Syria and Iraq. The minimum a "state" should offer is stability and security to its inhabitants, essential elements ISIS was not able to provide. It lost all its territories in the space of a couple of years.
ISIS retains the ability to carry out insurgency attacks, on a small and even a large scale, in Syria and Iraq. Those who deny this are naïve. Terrorist attacks have hit New York, Brussels, Paris, Madrid and other cities in Europe and in the Middle East. Al-Qaeda was able to strike relentlessly in the heart of Iraq while hundreds of thousands of US troops were deployed in the country; it was only years after the creation of al-Sahwa militias in 2005-2007 that the US began manipulating many members and leaders within ISI (Islamic State in Iraq).
It is understandable that the US establishment, and its supporting analysts, will continue spreading exaggerated fears of the return of ISIS. Many US officials - unlike Trump - would like to stay in Syria - and in Iraq - for much longer than officially announced (4 months). These analysts consider ISIS's survival their bread and butter. They disregard essential factors - including those mentioned above - making it impossible for non-governmental forces to run a mini-state and to defend it militarily. The Islamic State failed to attract the support of society and was unsuccessful in winning the hearts and minds of the population. They ruled by the sword, triggering fear and terror among people who might otherwise have supported them. Like the "Free Syrian Army", al-Qaeda and many other groups linked to Saudi Arabia or to Turkey, the Islamic state group was unable to govern the areas under its control.
ISIS has no place at all between these poles, and no hope of occupying any territory again or holding it for any length of time in Syria and Iraq. The world will continue hearing about sporadic terror acts from ISIS, but the group and its "State" Muhajireen to the dustbin of history.
About the Author
Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.
Comment: The latest bit of wishful predicting of an ISIS resurgence comes from the Pentagon/State Dept. Inspector General report, published Monday, though they do admit that the estimated number of remaining ISIS fighters has been vastly overestimated.
