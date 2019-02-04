The Wall Street Journal reported that Venezuela's US-appointed coup leader Juan Guaidó has already drafted plans for "opening up Venezuela's vast oil sector to private investment" and "privatizing assets held by state enterprises."
The report confirms what The Grayzone previously reported.
"Juan Guaidó, recognized by Washington as the rightful leader, said he would sell state assets and invite private investment in the energy industry," read the Wall Street Journal's January 31 article.
The paper noted that Guaidó plans "to reverse President Nicolás Maduro's economic polices," explaining:
In other words, Guaidó plans to implement the neoliberal capitalist shock therapy that Washington has imposed on the region for decades."Mr. Guaidó said his plan called for seeking financial aide from multilateral organizations, tapping bilateral loans, restructuring debt and opening up Venezuela's vast oil sector to private investment. It includes privatizing assets held by state enterprises ... He also said he'd end wasteful state subsidies and take steps to revive the private sector."
Comment: Ask Chile, Russia and Ukraine how well that went for them.
Using funding from US-dominated international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Venezuelan coup leader seeks to adopt an aggressive "structural adjustment" program, enacting the kinds of economic policies that have led to the preventable deaths of millions of people and an explosion of poverty and inequality in the years following capitalist restoration in the former Soviet Union.
In a speech, Juan Guaidó even echoed rhetoric that is popular among US conservatives: "Here, no one wants to be given anything."
It is clear that the coup leader's priorities reflect those of Venezuela's capitalist oligarchs and right-wing politicians in the United States. Economic liberalization is the Venezuelan opposition's first and most important goal; democracy is just a pretense.
Ben Norton is a journalist and writer. He is a reporter for The Grayzone, and the producer of the Moderate Rebels podcast, which he co-hosts with Max Blumenthal. His website is BenNorton.com, and he tweets at @BenjaminNorton.
