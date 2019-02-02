nanny state for anti-vaxxers
The World Health Organization has now gone on record to say that among the greatest threats to global health are anti-vaxxers. You know what this means ... calls for mandatory vaccinations are well on the way.

Oregon and Washington are making an unprecedented move that could go to yet another level of overreach - home inspections for new parents. Using the language of a "state emergency," they are going all-in on the literal nanny state.

Melissa and Aaron Dykes cover the latest in giving up personal and parental rights to the all-knowledgeable State. Because clearly you are missing a "pre-emptive CPS worker" to show up at your home and help properly manage you and your children.

