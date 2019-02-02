Oregon and Washington are making an unprecedented move that could go to yet another level of overreach - home inspections for new parents. Using the language of a "state emergency," they are going all-in on the literal nanny state.
Melissa and Aaron Dykes cover the latest in giving up personal and parental rights to the all-knowledgeable State. Because clearly you are missing a "pre-emptive CPS worker" to show up at your home and help properly manage you and your children.
