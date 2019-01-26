According to Foreign Agents Registration Act filings, Molly McKew has acted inside the United States on behalf of the anti-Russian Georgian government under the guise of a consulting company known as Fianna Strategies, LLC.
Molly McKew's FARA Filing
described several conservative commentators, and indeed this website as "Information Terrorists".
McKew previously worked for the now defunct Podesta Group, whose website described her as:
McKew has all the markers of an information warfare operative, but Politico and Wired, two of the most prominent sited that she writes for fail to disclose her foreign agent status in their bios about her.Educated at the London School of Economics, fluent in three languages, familiar with four continents and experienced with think tanks, non-governmental organizations, Congress and the executive branch, Molly McKew bolsters the Podesta Group's growing international practice. Molly is instrumental in strategic planning, government relations and messaging initiatives for foreign governments and embassies, multinational corporations and nonprofit organizations. She takes special pride in having helped emerging democratic countries conduct free and fair elections.
Earlier in her career, Molly worked at the American Enterprise Institute, where she directed research on foreign policy and defense, served as project director for the Middle East and managed NGO Watch. Honing skills that she now puts to use for Podesta Group clients, Molly targeted research to public policymakers in the White House, on Capitol Hill and in the State Department and Pentagon, as well as to the news media and other opinion leaders.
An insatiable curiosity about the world has taken Molly across the globe. She has worked in West Africa, southern Africa, North Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Russia and the Caucasus. Educated at Stanford University and the London School of Economics, she has a master's degree in Russian and post-Soviet studies, plus a strong background in the biological sciences. She is fluent in French and Russian but also deeply rooted in the American heartland, having grown up in Idaho and lived in Ohio.
In 2014, McKew signed a service agreement with Mikheil Saakashvili and his United National Movement party and the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova. In June of this year, Saakashvili was convicted of Abuse of Power and sentenced to six years in Prison.
Cover Letter for Services Provided by McKew to the now convicted Georgian politician:
Comment: More information on the apparently 'unsinkable' Russiagater Molly: