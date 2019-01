An "information warfare expert" spending her days spinning anti-Russian rhetoric on Twitter has now gotten the chance to do so in the name of 'education' - teaching a course on "hybrid warfare" at Georgetown University.The course description lists almost everything the US establishment and media have accused Russia of in recent years: "The cyberattack against Estonia in 2007, the invasion of Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Bots, trolls, and information operations," all part of "the Kremlin's new way of war" that "targets our societies and citizens."McKew stands out even among the crowd of "experts" who've made it their livelihood to find Russian hybrid warfare around every corner. In her blue-ticked Twitter feed dedicated almost entirely to the evilness of Putin, she has linked Kremlin to the whistleblower-turned-transgender-activist Chelsea Manning's Senate run , the deadly violence at the August 2017 Charlottesville rally , and more recently , to "trolls posing as gay men trying to falsely link LGBT acceptance to pedophilia."While McKew was not the inventor of the "Gerasimov doctrine", she was one of its heaviest peddlers, ever since her alarmist 2017 piece in Politico. The "doctrine" has since been debunked , unlike McKew's status as a "Russia expert."Indeed, she has no problem with personal attacks, like this one against "stinking" Julian Assange (who is, it goes without saying, "a front for Russian intelligence").She has been registered as a foreign agent lobbying on behalf of Georgia (where she was an advisor to the very anti-Russian President Mikhail Saakashvili) and Moldova.Even media voices with less-than-favorable (but more level-headed) views of Putin's Russia are wary of McKew's "expert opinion", like Leonid Bershidsky , who emigrated from Russia after the 2014 "annexation" of Crimea, or Masha Gessen , an LGBT rights activist and outspoken critic of Putin.