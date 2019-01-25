after German police received a bomb threat. After searching the ICE train, authorities later gave the all-clear.A bomb threatprompted an evacuation and the temporary closure of a train station in the German financial capital of Frankfurt on Friday.Federal police in the city of Koblenz reported the threat on Twitter, writing that 500 passengers on the high-speed train had been removed safely at the Frankfurt Süd (Frankfurt South) train station and that they were uninjured.After searching the train,and the passengers were able to re-board the train and continue their journey.Police added thatThe bomb threat against the train prompted authorities to briefly close platforms 5 and 6 at the Frankfurt Süd station, which later re-opened again. Authorities identified the train as ICE 74, which runs from Zurich to the northern German city of Kiel.According to local public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk, police received a bomb threat against the train around 2:00 p.m. (1300 GMT), shortly after the train left Frankfurt's main train station.Authorities then