Society's Child
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Frankfurt train station
Deutsche Welle
Fri, 25 Jan 2019 16:47 UTC
A bomb threat against a Deutsche Bahn Intercity-Express (ICE) train prompted an evacuation and the temporary closure of a train station in the German financial capital of Frankfurt on Friday.
Federal police in the city of Koblenz reported the threat on Twitter, writing that 500 passengers on the high-speed train had been removed safely at the Frankfurt Süd (Frankfurt South) train station and that they were uninjured.
After searching the train, German police gave the all-clear and the passengers were able to re-board the train and continue their journey.
Police added that "investigations are ongoing" into the threat.
The bomb threat against the train prompted authorities to briefly close platforms 5 and 6 at the Frankfurt Süd station, which later re-opened again. Authorities identified the train as ICE 74, which runs from Zurich to the northern German city of Kiel.
According to local public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk, police received a bomb threat against the train around 2:00 p.m. (1300 GMT), shortly after the train left Frankfurt's main train station.
Authorities then searched the train with bomb-sniffing dogs, but did not find anything.
We had no claim on Mexico. Texas had no claim beyond the Nueces River, and yet we pushed on to the Rio Grande and crossed it. I am always ashamed of my country when I think of that invasion.
Recent Comments
Dont they do that already? Its called marriage...
The shut down has nothing to do with building the wall and more to do with getting rid of dead weight. Now there can be a reduction in staff.
Now they know how it feels to the majority of us who actually work for a living while still wondering if we'll have enough left over for...
War crimes and mass murder of civilians! -- but then, Israel's had 70 odd years practising and perpetrating the same on the peoples of Palestine,...
An AP poll is worthless and corrupt. I did a poll on the same topics in my home with the box elder bugs. 98% support Trump.
Comment: Incidents at transport hubs are all over the news these days. Although it is interesting that the threat was made to a particular company, so one wonders whether it was a disgruntled worker?