Police were called to Tulse Hill station at about 6.30pm on Monday to reports of a man in possession of a knife.
A group of officers surrounded the man and pinned him to the ground. Pictures from the scene appeared to show a large machete on the ground nearby.
The man, 59, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Conor Fortune said he was on a Thameslink train siting at Tulse Hill when he heard a male voice "shouting quite loudly".
The 39-year-old, from south-west London, said: "After several minutes of being sat on the platform, the driver announced that we were being held and she shut the doors as a precaution, and advised nobody to get off as there was 'a dangerous man on the platform'.
"She informed us the police had been alerted and were responding."
Brian Williams tweeted: "Excellent work by Met police at Tulse Hill. Illustrates the vital importance of having readily available taser equipped officers."
The incident is not believed to be terror related.
A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman added: "Officers from BTP and the Metropolitan Police were called to Tulse Hill station after reports of a man in possession of a knife.
"Police officers were quickly on scene and detained a man on the platforms at the station. During the detainment a Taser device was discharged.
"The man is being taken to custody. There are no reported injuries."
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 478 of 14/01/2019.
