Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 478 of 14/01/2019.

A man reportedly wielding a machete has been tasered and arrested on the platform of a south London railway station.Police were called to Tulse Hill station at about 6.30pm on Monday to reports of a man in possession of a knife.A group of officers surrounded the man and pinned him to the ground. Pictures from the scene appeared to show a large machete on the ground nearby.The man, 59, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.Conor Fortune said he was on a Thameslink train siting at Tulse Hill whenThe 39-year-old, from south-west London, said: "After several minutes of being sat on the platform,"She informed us the police had been alerted and were responding."Brian Williams tweeted: "Excellent work by Met police at Tulse Hill. Illustrates the vital importance of having readily available taser equipped officers."A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman added: "Officers from BTP and the Metropolitan Police were called to Tulse Hill station after reports of a man in possession of a knife."Police officers were quickly on scene and detained a man on the platforms at the station. During the detainment a Taser device was discharged."The man is being taken to custody. There are no reported injuries."