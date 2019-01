© Sputnik; Reuters; Wikimedia Commons

Chinese entrepreneur Jack Ma says the spate of technological advances around the world could lead to a new global conflict between major powers looking to assert their dominance.The Alibaba founder's comments echoed those he made two years ago, when he said thatThough elsewhere in his speech, he wryly remarked that "today, there's no expert of tomorrow, there's only experts of yesterday."Ma is far from the only billionaire to espouse similar fears, as Tesla founder Elon Musk has drawn up apocalyptic predictions of AI taking over the world - that is if the planet we inhabit isn't already a computer simulation.However, Ma, whose own e-commerce business has flourished through the globalization of production, delivery and payment, believes in a proactive solution - yet more globalization.How this will affect those in the developed world, who find themselves undercut for wages and deprived of security as technological gains go the elite, is less clear.Ma believes, however, that a more creative education is the only way to compete with the efficiency of technology.With a Forbes-estimated net worth of $35 billion, Ma plans to retire from an active role in his company in September this year, and has spoken of returning to his past profession as an educator.