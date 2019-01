Well that's what happened in the Elkmont Trackless Train Half Marathon in Canada, when a hound decided to join in the fun after being let out for a wee-wee.He crawled under the garden fence, ran towards the start-line and well, the rest is history.Ludivine, who eventually finished seventh in the race, even stopped at the two-mile point to sniff a dead rabbit.It is also believed that the dog went off track on a number of occasions, including the moment he played with a herd of cows. THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED.. Elkmont's Hound Dog Half 's official Facebook page posted a number of pictures of Ludivine participating in the half-marathon and well, it might be the greatest album of all time.The dog was given a medal for her efforts, as owner April Hamlin, 41, described the moment following her impressive finish."My first reaction was that I was embarrassed and worried that she had possibly gotten in the way of the other runners.""She's laid back and friendly, so I can't believe she ran the whole half marathon because she's actually really lazy,"Jim Clemens, who finished fourth in the half marathon said: "Every time I thought she had dropped off to go back home, I would hear her coming back up to me and she would race past me up to the two leaders.This might just be my favourite story of all-time, ever.Congratulations to Ludivine the Bloodhound. Enjoy your success.