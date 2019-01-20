"Our first order of business is to approve the committee rules. I'd like to note - in respecting the fact that we are now a state recognizing the non-binary designation as a gender - he and she, we are now merging them so we are using what my grammar teacher would have had a heart attack over: we are using the phrase 'they' and replacing other designations so it's a gender neutral designation: 'they,'" announced the Democrat. "Basically, that's the primary reforms and revisions to the committee rules."
"In the spirit of gender neutrality for the rules of this committee, we now designate the chair as 'they,'" Jackson corrected the record.
"The world is a different place. My grammar teacher is long gone and we won't be hearing from her," the senator noted, before correcting herself: "- from them! From they!"
As reported by The Daily Wire in 2017, California became the first state in the union to create a "non-binary" option for legal documents and drivers licenses:
California just became the first state in the union to officially recognize a third gender option, paving the way for "non-gender binary" to be included on most official state documents.
Governor Jerry Brown signed SB179, the Gender Recognition Act, as part of a wave of legislation that passed through his office on Sunday. The act allows California residents to select an "option x" or "non-binary" option on drivers licenses, birth certificates, marriage licenses, and other-state issued documents.
Democratic state senator Scott Wiener introduced the bill, and took to Twitter Monday to show his appreciation to Governor Brown for passing the bill into law, claiming the legislation now allows California residents to "be who they are."
Brown also moved to make knowingly giving someone HIV a misdemeanor, dropping the charge from a felony. As noted by the Los Angeles Times, "The measure also applies to those who give blood without telling the blood bank that they are HIV-positive."
"Today California took a major step toward treating HIV as a public health issue, instead of treating people living with HIV as criminals," announced Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) in October of 2017. "HIV should be treated like all other serious infectious diseases, and that's what SB 239 does."
