© Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press



© Stephen Melkisethian/Flickr



criminalizing the boycott of Israel is a top priority.

© Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Cuomo



The more the lobby tries to defeat BDS the more it exposes itself and its stranglehold on the American government and media.

Ramzy Baroud is a journalist, author and editor of Palestine Chronicle. He has authored a number of books on the Palestinian struggle including 'The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story' (Pluto Press, London). Baroud has a Ph.D. in Palestine Studies from the University of Exeter and is a Non-Resident Scholar at Orfalea Centre for Global and International Studies, University of California Santa Barbara. His website is www.ramzybaroud.net.