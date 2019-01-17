© Gillette ad

the cultural perspective behind the ad caused the very issues it is trying to address.

The Gillette Ad Promotes a Conservative Message

Christians and Conservatives Warned Us about This

Boys are not lost because of toxic masculinity; they are lost because their fathers have been taken away from them

Chad Felix Greene is a senior contributor to The Federalist. He is the author of the "Reasonably Gay: Essays and Arguments" series and is a social writer focusing on truth in media, conservative ideas and goals, and true equality under the law. You can follow him on Twitter @chadfelixg.