Up till now peace has been negative and unexciting. War has been positive and exciting. . . . During the past year or so, the significance of peace has been increased immeasurably by the atom bomb, guided missiles, and air-planes which soon will travel as fast as sound. . . .



Make no mistake about it - the British imperialistic policy in the Near East alone, combined with Russian retaliation, would lead the United States straight to war unless we have a clearly defined and realistic policy of our own.



Neither of these two great powers wants war now, but the danger is that whatever their intentions may be, their current policies may eventually lead to war. To prevent war and insure our survival in a stable world, it is essential that we look abroad through our own American eyes and not through the eyes of either the British Foreign Office or a pro-British or anti-Russian press. . . .



We must not let our Russian policy be guided or influenced by those inside or outside the United States who want war with Russia. . . .



The real peace treaty we now need is between the United States and Russia. On our part, we should recognize that we have no more business in the political affairs of eastern Europe than Russia has in the political affairs of Latin America, western Europe, and the United States. We may not like what Russia does in eastern Europe. Her type of land reform, industrial expropriation, and suppression of basic liberties offends the great majority of the people of the United States. . . .



But whether we like it or not the Russians will try to socialize their sphere of influence just as we try to democratize our sphere of influence. . . . Let's get this straight, regardless of what Mr. Taft or Mr. Dewey may say, if we can overcome the imperialistic urge in the Western world, I'm convinced there'll be no war. . . .



In the United States an informed public opinion will be all-powerful. Our people are peace-minded. But they often express themselves too late - for events today move much faster than public opinion. The people here, as everywhere in the world, must be convinced that another war is not inevitable. And through mass meetings such as this, and through persistent pamphleteering, the people can be organized for peace - even though a large segment of our press is propagandizing our people for war in the hope of scaring Russia. And we who look on this war-with-Russia talk as criminal foolishness must carry our message direct to the people - even though we may be called communists because we dare to speak out.



I believe that peace - the kind of a peace I have outlined tonight - is the basic issue, both in the congressional campaign this fall and right on through the presidential election in 1948. How we meet this issue will determine whether we live not in "one world" or "two worlds" - but whether we live at all.

In Wallace's mind, responsibility for the acrimonious relations between the United States and the Soviet Union fell on Washington. Like Trump, Wallace saw Russia as a partner. Soviet leader Josef Stalin's actions in Eastern Europe and his authoritarian reign at home could be patched over for common goals. . . .



As Howard Norton of the Baltimore Sun reported at the time, there emerged "a growing and spreading conviction among New Dealers and other 'liberals' that Wallace, wittingly or unwittingly, is playing Moscow's game and is hurting rather than helping the cause of peace."



Wallace was unwitting, at least vis-à-vis the larger agenda behind Stalin's endorsement. As with Trump today, the Kremlin was adroitly manipulating Wallace. . . . It is a time for engagement, not retrenchment, and for a leader with the judgment to recognize friends from adversaries - a judgment Donald Trump, like Henry Wallace before him, clearly lacks.

Many involved in the case viewed Russia as the chief threat to American democratic values.



"With respect to Western ideals and who it is and what it is we stand for as Americans, Russia poses the most dangerous threat to that way of life," Ms. Page told investigators for a joint House Judiciary and Oversight Committee investigation into Moscow's election interference.

The person elected by the U.S. electorate to make foreign policy for the United States and to determine "America's interests" was Donald Trump, not the FBI.

The reason the FBI step might have been imprudent is that it was premised on an inversion of the normal assumptions of Article II of the Constitution. . . .



It is not unusual for a president to make controversial policy decisions that could, in some quarters, be viewed as causing harm to the national security interests of the United States. For example, many saw George W. Bush's decisions in the war on terrorism, or Barack Obama's rapprochement with Iran and Cuba, as harming U.S. national security. Many believe that most of Trump's foreign policy constitutes a similar threat - his attacks on allies and international institutions, his lies and erratic behavior, and the like. But the FBI obviously would not open a counterintelligence investigation for these matters.



They would not do so because these actions - and indeed the very determination of the U.S. interest in the conduct of U.S. foreign policy - are presidential prerogatives. . . . Because the president determines the U.S. national security interest and threats against it, at least for the executive branch, there is an argument that it makes no sense for the FBI to open a counterintelligence case against the president premised on his being a threat to the national security. The president defines what a national security threat is, and thus any action by him cannot be such a threat, at least not for purposes of opening a counterintelligence investigation. . . .



The FBI cannot act in a way that is legally premised on second-guessing the president's national security bona fides. On this view, the FBI can fully investigate Russia's interference with the 2016 election, including matters involving the president, as it has been doing for a while now. But it cannot cross the line of taking investigative steps premised on the president's threat to national security. The Constitution leaves crossing that line up to Congress and the American people. . . .



First, presidents and their delegates all the time engage in controversial contacts with foreign leaders and with their intelligence agents that sharply change the direction of U.S. foreign policy concerning matters that some critics believe shows undue fealty towards a foreign power. Think of some critics' view of Nixon's opening with China or, again, of Obama's with Iran and Cuba. Or imagine that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is elected in 2020 and brings controversial foreign policy views to the presidency.



One danger in the what the FBI apparently did is that it implies that the unelected domestic intelligence bureaucracy holds itself as the ultimate arbiter - over and above the elected president who is the constitutional face of U.S. intelligence and national security authority - about what actions do and don't serve the national security interests of the United States. It further suggests that the FBI claims the authority to take this step on the basis of the president's exercise of another clear presidential prerogative - the firing of the FBI director in connection with the Russia investigation, which the Times says was the final predicate for the FBI's action. . . .



[A]t one time, under J. Edgar Hoover, it secretly collected intelligence information on the president and other elected officials and used that secret information to influence the behavior of those officials. This is an ever-present danger with any intelligence bureaucracy in a democracy. A second adverse effect of the FBI's counterintelligence investigation of the president is that it gives credence to these types of concerns about the contemporary FBI - especially if the FBI opened a counterintelligence file on the president and did not notify him, as I suspect happened in the Trump case. . . .



As I have noted many times, one of President Trump's most nefarious skills is to act in norm-busting ways that cause people and institutions to respond to him in norm-busting ways. If indeed the FBI took the unprecedented step of opening a counterintelligence investigation directed at the president premised on his threat to national security, I hope the bureau had much stronger evidence for doing so than the Times story provided - and I hope that something of investigative substance actually turned on it. Otherwise, the step strikes me as deeply imprudent.