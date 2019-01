© Getty Images



A new study from Brunel University London found that physically weaker men are more apt to believe in socialist policies, such as redistribution of wealth. Meanwhile, stronger men are more geared to believe in the capitalist concepts, such as the idea that people should keep what you earn.Brunel University academics studied 171 men aged 18 - 40, examining their overall physical strength, bicep circumference, weight, and height. They also noted the amount of time each individual spent at a gym, and examined these variables in light of whether they subscribed more to capitalist or socialist ideologies.According to The Times, Brunel University's senior lecturer in Psychology in the College of Health and Life Sciences Michael Price said"We believe that this link between perceived formidability and egalitarianism could be explained in a number of ways," Price said in the report on Brunel University's website . "It could be the result of men calibrating their egalitarianism to their own formidability. It could be the case that less egalitarian men strive harder to become muscular. Or there could be a third variable at play affecting both egalitarianism and muscularity.""Our results suggest that wealthier men who are more formidable physically are more likely to oppose redistribution of wealth. Essentially, they seem more motivated to defend their resources. But less wealthy men who are still physically formidable don't seem more inclined to support redistribution either," Price said. "They're not demanding a share of the wealth.""Of course, this isn't rational in modern environments, where your ability to win might have more to do with where you went to university," Price said. "Lot of guys who are phenomenally successful in modern societies would probably be nowhere near as successful in hunter gatherer societies."The study also posited that a possible alternate explanation might be that people who begin with a belief that strength begets success attempt to achieve success by spending more time in the gym, hypothesizing that "men who were less egalitarian felt more need to go to the gym, unconsciously believing they needed the strength in order to reach a better place in a red-in-tooth-and-claw social hierarchy[,]" according to The Telegraph.