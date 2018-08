© Mark Hallum/Shutterstock.

When I attended a rally with my family in Little Havana for then-Senator Barack Obama in 2007, our old neighborhood greeted both us and the future 44th president as if we were traitors. Older, conservative protestors yelled "Comunistas!" at us from across the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. We brushed off the attacks because we knew they came from understandably traumatized exiles and, to paraphrase the late Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, as Cuban Americans, we know socialism when we see it. Obama was no socialist. In fact, his message resonated with us, in part, because of his emphasis on helping those who were struggling by giving them a hand up, rather than a hand out - that was our story.My mom came to this country shortly before I was born and worked as a social worker while she studied English. The pay wasn't great, and she sometimes had to work a second job, but the hours were flexible and she had good healthcare benefits for our family. After 15 years, she was able to save enough money to start a small business and move us out of our modest duplex off Calle Ocho and into Miami's middle-class suburbs.Having been raised in a community built by the victims of socialism, it is difficult to explain just how bizarre it is to hear American media personalities - from The View's Joy Behar to the Washington Post's Elizabeth Bruenig - assure us it's "just like liberalism" and "unlike your grandfather's concept of socialism."The failure of pundits to discern between democratic socialism and Nordic social democracy is not for a lack of transparency on the part of DSA. While their political candidates tend to resort to platitudes, DSA isn't hiding the ball. In an article published in Jacobin, the socialist magazine's editor and DSA's Vice-Chair laid out a case for why Scandinavian social democracy is not what they have in mind, arguing a need for "a militant labor movement..." Further dispelling the "it's just free healthcare" myth, prominent democratic socialist Megan Day was even more explicit: Americans are likelier to find quotidian examples of democratic socialism directly to our south. In Venezuela, the late Hugo Chavez both identified as a democratic socialist and governed like one. Unlike in Scandinavia, where state-owned enterprises are largely independent, profit-pursuing ventures and property rights are sacrosanct, Chavez confiscated private assets, and not only nationalized major industries, he ran them, too. For example, when the workers of oil giant PDVSA refused to embrace his policies, he fired and replaced them with unqualified cronies (including a cousin) in a move that accelerated the oil-dependent nation's demise.Venezuela and Cuba are perfectly valid illustrations of democratic socialist policies, but if this sounds like trite red-baiting, consider the outcomes elsewhere in the region. In Argentina, presidents Nestor and Cristina Kirchner nationalized major companies and placed them under the control of incompetent allies, which taxpayers continue bailing-out to the tune of $400,000 per day. True to the democratic socialist playbook, they also implemented labyrinthine business regulations and grew public payrolls by 61 percent. Kirchnerismo's results ranged from lackluster to so dismal that government officials felt they had to manipulate economic data to conceal their performance.To be clear, Latin America's misfortunes are no excuse for inaction on healthcare and education at home, but they should help make us more scrupulous consumers of politics. Just as my family and most Americans were wise to dismiss the socialist slurs against President Obama, Democrats should be wary of those who assure us that "democratic socialism" will make us more like Europe.Giancarlo Sopo is a Miami-based public affairs consultant specializing in Latin America.