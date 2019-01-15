But there is nothing to show for that

Posner's interlocutors agreed that mistakes had been made at times by Israeli soldiers and reported that, although it was too early in the investigatory process to draw firm conclusions, that internal investigations would likely result in accountability for some soldiers involved - either criminal prosecutions or disciplinary action.

Posner stressed the purpose of his visit was to "listen and learn" from Israeli interlocutors, and to confer about how the Government of Israel could most effectively tell its "story" regarding Operation Cast Lead to the international community... [A]ddressing broader doctrinal issues and compilation of lessons learned could help change the debate internationally.

Eshel noted that the IDF was "chasing the worst terrorists on the face of the earth," but in many cases could not act against them due to the presence of civilians.

A/S [Assistant Secretary] Posner asked how the GOI planned to convey the investigation results to a larger audience.... [W]hile the Goldstone Report was a fundamentally flawed report, it had a certain credibility internationally. He asked ... about a broader review by a prominent Israeli group apart from the IDF to validate its investigations. Ambassador Cunningham said the objective was not to appease the international community, but to dilute the poisonous effects of the Goldstone Report. He noted a great deal of skepticism among many in the international community regarding the Goldstone Report, but with no credible alternative narrative, the Goldstone allegations would be the focus of deliberations. The Ambassador stressed the importance of getting the word out employing a variety of means - perhaps YouTube or other outlets afforded the opportunity to help re-tell the story.

Ashkenazi said the GOI [Gov't of Israel] was "under attack" by international media.

Mandelblit said the case will be referred to LTG Ashkenazi following the investigation's completion, that the IDF would study this case carefully from an operational standpoint for "lessons learned" and that he had reached no conclusions as yet about individual accountability.

That investigation two years later

concluded that the attack

was an innocent mistake

Nehushtan admitted, however, that IDF artillery and tank units did not follow the same procedures and caused most of the Palestinian civilian casualties in Cast Lead...

MG Eshel also was skeptical that the Israeli public would understand the purpose behind an outside review process. He noted that there was broad public acceptance in convening committees following controversial military operations such as the Yom Kippur War or the Second Lebanon War. But Operation Cast Lead enjoyed the overwhelming support of the Israeli public - "no one will understand" why an independent committee would be convened following Cast Lead, he said.

A/S Posner accepted the argument that a military should be responsible for its own investigations and discipline. He reiterated, however, the utility of telling Israel's story from an outside point of view - independent voices to deliver the message in a way that is credible....



A/S Posner asked how the IDF would capture "lessons learned," in response to which most of his IDF interlocutors listed a number of operational decisions they would make differently in the next conflict...

General Galant volunteered that use of white phosphorus was no longer politically tenable in Gaza for any purpose, even though it remained a legal munition, because of the strategic damage to Israel that would result from news footage showing civilian casualties or damage to civilian structures.

The white phosphorus point has been completely ignored. All the recovered white phosphorus shells from Cast Lead came from the US.... I am quite sure that after Cast Lead the US told Israel to cut the white phosphorus... and of course they did. It is my opinion that the various human rights reports (e.g., HRW's Rain of Fire) caused people like Posner to intervene and Israel obediently suspended use of it, permanently.

Michael Posner was the US Ass't Secretary for Democracy in the Obama administration. He founded and was the first President of Lawyers Committee for Human Rights (Except in Palestine). In other words, your run-of-the-mill hack... He denounced the Goldstone report ("deeply flawed" see p. 98 of my Gaza book). The claim that the Israeli air force showed restraint during Cast Lead is laughable, as I'm sure you know.



In general it's telling that instead of advocating the indictment of Israel for its war crimes, as one might expect of the founder and president of Lawyers for Human Rights, Posner counsels Israel how to evade prosecution. He performs the same function vis-a-vis Israel as Alan Dershowitz, another famed human rights advocate, performs vis-a-vis Jeffrey Epstein...



They do worry about public opinion. That's why I'm skeptical when people say, "Israel can do whatever it wants." Not true. The trick is, to pinpoint its vulnerabilities; the chinks in its armor. My guess is, right now Israel doesn't want an ICC indictment. Like the Goldstone report, such an indictment would hamper its ability to unleash another massacre. That's why it's so important to lift the curtain shrouding the civil war that has engulfed the ICC over indicting Israel. It's really quite unprecedented. Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda keeps declaring the first of two cases (on the Mavi Mari) a done deal, but other bodies in the ICC keep saying, "Oh no it's not."

[A]fter massive harm to the civilian population, more than 300 minors killed, tens of thousands of people left homeless - and grave suspicions that these actions were the result of unlawful orders approved by the MAG [Mandelblit's Military Advocate General] Corps and the attorney general - the military conducted hundreds of operational inquiries and launched dozens of MPIU [Military Police Investigation Unit] investigations, but the harshest sentence given was for credit card theft.

So in 2014 Israel undertook Operation Protective Edge, and killed 2200 in Gaza over 51 days - 500 of them children.