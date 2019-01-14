The stealth aircraft from Whiteman Air Force Base were deployed to the Pacific to support US Strategic Command's Bomber Task Force mission, a deterrence mission intended to reassure allies and send a clear message to any country that would threaten regional peace and security.
Comment: Translation: An aggressive bullying measure designed to intimidate China in the South China Sea
"Deploying to Hawaii enables us to showcase to a large American and international audience that the B-2 is on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week ready to protect our country and its allies," Lt. Col. Joshua Dorr, the director of operations for the 393rd Bomber Squadron, explained in a statement.
Comment: Translation: We're stepping things up a bit to let China know that we intend to take control over large swaths of the Pacific and also secure more Asian vassal states for the Empire.
"This training is crucial to maintaining our regional interoperability. It affords us the opportunity to work with our allies in joint exercises and validates our always-ready global strike capability," he added.
The latest deployment marks the second time B-2 Spirit bombers, which are capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons payloads, have been deployed to Hawaii. During the first deployment, the bombers trained alongside F-22s flown by members of the Hawaii Air National Guard 199th Fighter Squadron.
Comment: Translation: Look at how big and nasty we are!
"The B-2 Spirits' first deployment to [Pearl Harbor] highlights its strategic flexibility to project power from anywhere in the world," Maj. Gen. Stephen Williams, the director of air and cyberspace operations at the Pacific Air Forces headquarters, said in a statement last October.
The major general added that the deployment "helped ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," rhetoric the US uses regularly to describe moves meant to counter Chinese actions perceived as aggressive or coercive.
Comment: Translation: We will act aggressivly or coercively - but will blame China for acting this way.
China has reacted aggressively to US military activities in the region, sharply criticizing the US and even threatening US military vessels.
Comment: Translation: If China is acting in defense of its own sovereignty and national interests the US doesn't like it one bit.
Despite its large size, the B-2's low-observable characteristics "give it the ability to penetrate an enemy's most sophisticated defenses and put at risk their most valuable targets," Pacific Air Forces noted in their statement on the recent deployment. "Its presence in the Hawaiian Islands stands as a testament to enhanced regional security."
B-2 bombers deployed to the Pacific in 2017, specifically to Andersen Air Force Base on Guam, to reassure allies and partners during a period defined by alarm over North Korea.
Comment: See also: John Pilger's documentary: 'The Coming War on China' - breaking the silence with startling facts
as well as: