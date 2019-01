© The Faction

The artwork is courtesy of The Faction, conservatives who previously peppered the Hollywood Walk of Fame with dozens of Donald Trump stars.Bill Maher on Sunday was attacked on a giant billboard that accuses him of not being "real" or "politically incorrect," but a liberal apparatchik of prevailing wisdom ahead of the return of his HBO show, Real Time, on Friday.The billboard, at the corner of La Cienega Boulevard and Holloway Drive in West Hollywood, is the work of a group of conservative street artists known as The Faction, who previously peppered the Hollywood Walk of Fame with dozens of faux Donald Trump stars to make up for the real one that the president's detractors have destroyed on multiple occasions.Maher is the former host of Politically Incorrect and currently hosts Real Time With Bill Maher. The billboard features his cartoonish image, the name of his show and the tagline: "The Whole Narrative and Nothing But."The Faction are a group of conservatives who will not reveal their identity.