Nanci Pelosi and Chuck Schumer pose with their in-game avatars
Ranking Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have been accused of being Trump-hating automatons after posting identical tweets attacking the president. The curious stunt has breathed fresh life into the infamous 'NPC' meme.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi were mocked as "non-player characters" (NPCs) - a video game term that has been retooled to describe those who mindlessly regurgitate anti-Trump mantras - after tweeting identical Christmas Eve roasts of Donald Trump.

"It's Christmas Eve and @realDonaldTrump is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve - after he just fired the Secretary of Defense," Schumer tweeted.



Less than thirty minutes later, Pelosi tweeted an identical Christmas Eve warning. The lawmakers also posted a series of nearly-identical follow-up messages, lambasting the president for shutting down the government.
The lazy messaging strategy provoked a snark storm on Twitter, with many users dusting off their favorite NPC meme to satirize the herd-mentality hatred of the president.

"Holy smokes. They are literally NPCs. They think and speak EXACTLY alike!" one Twitter user wrote.



The NPC meme gained wide popularity ahead of the November midterm elections. In October, Twitter deleted an estimated 1,500 accounts that used the meme to mock liberal conformity, claiming they were Russian bots.

The "tanking" stock market that Schumer and Pelosi expressed identical grief over later experienced a record-setting rebound. The Dow added over 1,080 points (4.9%), its biggest single-day gain in history.