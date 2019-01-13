© Reuters/Issei Kato



While Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vows to end a territorial dispute with Russia over a group of islands in the Pacific as soon as possible, Moscow says Tokyo is 'distorting' information on the talks to push its agenda.- an archipelago located in the Pacific between Japan's Hokkaido island and Russia's Kamchatka peninsula.The isles have been a subject of a simmering territorial dispute between the two neighbors for decades, but their fate was back in headlines afterMoscow and Tokyo ended their World War II engagement without a formal peace treaty and that situation has not changed since, because ofSince then Tokyo apparently made statements that didn't sit well with Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador this week to express concerns over what it calledbetween the two nations' leaders. The ministry particularly slammed the fact thatJapan actively discusses a prospect of regaining sovereignty over the southernmost part of the archipelago, whichafter Putin and Abe said in November they would work on a peace treaty based on the 1956 declaration signed by Japan and the USSR.Still, the declaration says such a moveTokyo, however, maintains that the territorial dispute should be resolved first."Such statements cannot be seen as anything but an attempt to ... whip up tensions around the peace treaty issue and force the other side to accept [Japan's] own plan of resolving the matter," the foreign ministry's statement said, apparently referring to Japan's speculations about Moscow allegedly agreeing to hand over some of the disputed islands.the ministry said, adding thatIn early January, Abe announced he was determined to "put an end" to the territorial dispute and sign a peace treaty with Russia in 2019.Meanwhile, the Russian lawmakers are apparently equally determined to secure the islands' status as part of the Russian territory. On Thursday, one of the MPs introduced a bill to the Russian State Duma that would literally make any official decision or legal document on giving up the Kuril Islands null and void.the draft legislation says. The bill comes in response to an amendment passed by the Japanese parliament in summer 2018, which designated the Kuril Islands a part of the Japanese territory and called on the Japanese officials to make efforts to "return" them, Sergey Ivanov, the author of the bill and a member of the opposition Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, explained.