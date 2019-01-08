© Kathrin Hille



Tokyo will make a new proposal for the Kuril Islands.The leadership of Japan, in order to obtain at least part of the Kuril Islands, is setting up conditions for Russia that it considers beneficial for both parties. As the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri reported, one of such proposals consists in the mutual refusal of any compensation.The newspaper, referring to its own "informed sources", reveals the essence of the idea.Shikotan and Habomai are the small isles at lower center. When you see them on a map it becomes clear that all Japan needs is a token, a symbolic grant, which means this offer may actually lead to a peace treaty between Japan and Russia. - TranslatorThe Japanese government believes that the issue of any material claims and compensations may complicate the negotiations, which are already very complex. Thus,for the so-called occupation of the Kurils.But Russia itself will not receive any compensation for the islands, which Tokyo demands be returned, since the Japanese side believes that such claims from Russia are unfounded. For the Prime Minister of Japan,Earlier, he told a touching story about how, at the grave of his father, he solemnly vowed to resolve this issue.