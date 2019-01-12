© Reuters

With the conclusion of the first round of negotiations yesterday in Beijing, the way ahead for the United States and China to avoid a full-scale tariff war has become clear. With fifty days remaining before the March 1 end of the truce Trump and Xi announced to prevent U.S. tariffs increasing from 10 to 25 percent on $200 billion of Chinese imports, negotiations are likely to continue until the deadline. But before March 1, Trump will declare "victory" in this phase of the trade war-extending the truce for another six months in which a second phase of negotiations will address even more contentious issues.Each December the CEO and his team set objectives for the year to come. Like the leadership of Apple or Amazon, they assess the "headwinds," including signs of slowdown in the Chinese economy, projections of flagging global economic growth, and uncertainties about the trade war. On that basis they make decisions about how they are going to deliver the growth they have promised shareholders-in China's case: 6.5 percent.On December 18, celebrating the fortieth anniversary of China's opening to the world, Xi reminded his 1.4 billion fellow citizens-shareholders that over those four decades, their Party-led government has delivered economic growth of 10 percent a year.But his speech also struck an odd note when he declared boldly that "there is no great master who can dictate to the Chinese people." My response was: say what?The most frequent question Beijing policymakers asked me is whether the current U.S. government can take yes for an answer.In current negotiations, Lighthizer has the lead. The Chinese have studied his successful negotiation of the new NAFTA mere months ago. They see the differences between the old NAFTA and the new agreement as plus or minus 10 to 15 percent.Chinese negotiators have dissected the White House summary of what Trump and Xi agreed to at the G20 meeting when announcing the truce. It promised to shrink the bilateral trade deficit, reduce Chinese non-tariff barriers, provide American companies a larger share in key Chinese markets, and constrain theft and forced transfer of intellectual property. But on the much more difficult issue of industrial policy and the role of the government in the Chinese economy, it was instructively silent.Thus, before March 1 expect Trump to declare a "triumph" in a great trade deal that will feature China's purchase of more than a trillion dollars of additional U.S. products. In addition to purchases of additional U.S. gas, oil, and agricultural produces, expect the agreement to include targets for increases in American companies' share of banking, insurance, and equity markets. Since American producers account for 6 percent of China's current gas imports, 3 percent of its oil imports, and 14 percent of its agricultural imports, and Chinese companies control 98 percent of its banking market, 95 percent of the equity business, and 91 percent of insurance, all this should not be that hard. Phase two of the negotiations will then struggle with the more difficult issues of protection of intellectual property and industrial policy.Yogi Berra cautioned against making predictions-"especially about the future." Nonetheless, if placing my bet today, I make the odds of a "great deal" as more likely than not.