A Nepali spiritual leader believed by his followers to be a reincarnation of Buddha is under investigation over the disappearance of several devotees, police in Katmandu said Monday.Ram Bahadur Bomjan, dubbed "Buddha Boy," became famous in 2005 after followers said he could meditate motionless for months without water, food or sleep in Nepal's jungles."The police have started investigating these complaints against Bomjan," Uma Prasad Chaturbedi, a spokesman for Nepal's Central Investigation Bureau, said."The investigation is in preliminary stage and we cannot share many details."Bomjan has long been dogged by accusations of abuse in deeply spiritual Nepal,Dozens more have filed complaints against him alleging assault. The self-styled godman said he beat them for disturbing his meditation.The Bodhi Shrawan Dharma Sangha, an organization associated with the guru, recently slammed as baseless a series of fresh allegations made by a local website, Setopati.com, which published reports detailing cases of disappearances, sexual assault and violence in his ashrams.Story via AFP