Society's Child
French producers say 'non' to California ban on foie gras, blame vegetarian lobbyists
Reuters
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 23:58 UTC
The U.S. court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by producers that also included a Canadian non-profit organization that represents duck and goose farmers, clearing the ban on a product that French lawmakers recognized in 2006 as part the European country's "cultural and gastronomic heritage".
France is by far the world's largest foie gras producer with a market share of about 70 percent.
"It is unacceptable that such a decision, taken under the influence of the lobbying of some activists orchestrating regular misinformation on our products to advocate dogmatic vegetarianism, could endanger the image of an emblematic dish of the French art of living," Michel Fruchet, head of French foie gras producers group Cifog, said in a statement on Tuesday.
French foie gras producers mainly export to Japan, Spain, the Netherlands and the Middle East, but none have been cleared to export to the United States.
Foie gras is made from the livers of geese or ducks that have been fattened with grain by force-feeding.
Sold whole or as a pate, it is considered a gourmet food in Western and Asian cuisine, but production through force-feeding has often been criticized as cruel by animal rights activists.
Reader Comments
I used to live in Calif while this was being debated and discussed and this was NEVER about vegetarianism, but about not supporting animal cruelty, i,e., the force-feeding of the geese. Many people I know, none of them vegetarians/vegans/whatever, were appalled by the apparent cruelty and suffering involved in the force-feeding of the geese to produce foie gras.
Comment: Those plant-based people won't be happy until we're all eating fake meat.