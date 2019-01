© Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already making enemies in the House Democratic Caucus - and some of its members are mounting an operation to bring the anti-establishment, democratic socialist with 2.2 million Twitter followers into the fold.The effort, described by nearly 20 lawmakers and aides, is part carrot, part stick: Some lawmakers with ties to Ocasio-Cortez are hoping to coax her into using her star power to unite Democrats and turn her fire on Republicans. Others simultaneously warn Ocasio-Cortez is destined for a lonely, ineffectual career in Congress if she continues to treat her own party as the enemy."I'm sure Ms. Cortez means well, but there's almost an outstanding rule: Don't attack your own people," said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.). "We just don't need sniping in our Democratic Caucus."Even some progressives who admire AOC, as she's nicknamed, told POLITICO that they worry she's not using her notoriety effectively.It's an open question whether Ocasio-Cortez can be checked. She's barely been in Congress a week and is better known than almost any other House member other than Nancy Pelosi and John Lewis. A media throng follows her every move, and she can command a national audience practically at will.The Freedom Caucus didn't win many popularity contests in Congress the past four years, but it's hard to dispute the hard-liners' success dragging the GOP to the right.Still, fellow Democrats are giving it their best, or planning to in the near future.So far, most of them have kept their criticism of Ocasio-Cortez private, fearful she'll sic her massive following on them by firing off a tweet. But a few are engaging with her in the hopes she'll opt for a different M.O., especially when it comes to trying to take out Democrats in primaries.Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) is playing a key role. Like Ocasio-Cortez, Velázquez knocked off a longtime Democratic incumbent to win her seat, and they share Puerto Rican roots.In private conversations with Ocasio-Cortez over the past few months, Velázquez counseled Ocasio-Cortez against targeting her Democratic colleagues in future elections., and how there shouldn't be a "litmus test" for every district, Velázquez said in a recent interview.After she defeated Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in shocking fashion last year, Ocasio-Cortez supported primary challengers to Democratic Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, William Lacy Clay of Missouri and Mike Capuano of Massachusetts.Only Capuano lost.Murphy, the first Vietnamese woman elected to Congress, represents a swing district and could lose her seat if she's forced to move left in a primary, Velázquez said during the talk.Other lawmakers agreed."I think she needs to give herself an opportunity to know her colleagues and to give herself a sense of the chemistry of the body before passing judgment on anyone or anything," said Rep. Yvette Clarke, a fellow New York Democrat."She's new here, feeling her way around," added Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.). "She doesn't understand how the place works yet."Ocasio-Cortez, through her staff, declined to be interviewed for this story. But there are signs that she's getting the message, at least when it comes to backing primary challenges against her colleagues.. She also criticized POLITICO for publishing a story suggesting she considered backing a primary opponent against rising star Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who many believe could become the first black speaker."I'm focused on my job," Ocasio-Cortez said.Her spokesman, Corbin Trent, added: "There has been a change in focus - though not a change in ideology."Some House Democrats aren't convinced.One of them, her new chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti, told supporters during a November conference call that "we gotta primary folks."Ocasio-Cortez appeared to agree with him during the call, arguing that "all Americans know money in politics is a huge problem, but unfortunately the way that we fix it is by demanding that our incumbents give it up or by running fierce campaigns ourselves.""Long story short, I need you to run for office," she told progressive activists on the call. "That's really what we need to do to save this country."Comments like that got Ocasio-Cortez off on the wrong foot with her colleagues, to say the least.Ocasio-Cortez is an enigma to most House Democrats. She's very friendly in person, chatting up fellow lawmakers and security workers in the Capitol as she's tailed by admirers and reporters.Then they see the Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, where she frequently snaps at critics and occasionally at fellow Democrats. When House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told reporters that a new climate committee that Ocasio-Cortez championed would not have subpoena power, she retweeted the news and chastised Democratic leadership."Our goal is to treat Climate Change like the serious, existential threat it is by drafting an ambitious solution on the scale necessary - aka a Green New Deal - to get it done," she said. "A weak committee misses the point & endangers people."Two House Democratic sources compared her use of Twitter to Donald Trump's. Just as congressional Republicans constantly withhold criticism of the president out of fear he'll unleash a tweet at them, some Democrats have done the same with Ocasio-Cortez.Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) predicted that Ocasio-Cortez will soon learn that Republicans are "the real enemy.""She will come to the understanding that it's a better use of her time fighting the Republican Party than her Democratic colleagues who agree with her on green energy," said Maloney, who called Ocasio-Cortez "very nice" and "very charming."Critics inside the caucus felt she didn't deserve it, given her lack of professional experience on tax issues and her status as a freshman.But the issue of pushing primaries against Democratic incumbents such as Jeffries, who was recently elected chairman of the Democratic Caucus, is what's agitated rank-and-file members the most."The chances that the Democratic caucus will stand by and watch its chair get attack and people piling on him - by Democrats! - is so obscene that I think you'll find one of the strongest reactions that could possibly be anticipated," Cleaver said.Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) said he's taking Ocasio-Cortez at her word that "she wants to work with everybody," as he said she told him. Meeks and other members of the New York delegation intend to nominate Ocasio-Cortez to serve on the Financial Services Committee, an exclusive panel, early next week."It's one thing" for outside activists to go after Democratic incumbents, Meeks said. "It's another thing when you're in this institution and you've got to work to get things done."But Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the former head of the House Progressive Caucus, said Democrats should probably get used to Ocasio-Cortez."Maybe it's the aunt or uncle you didn't want to invite to the wedding," Grijalva added, but Ocasio-Cortez "is part of the family."