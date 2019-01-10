© Unknown

President Donald Trump said Thursday he is canceling this month's trip to a world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, because of the ongoing partial government shutdown."My warmest regards and apologies," Trump tweeted just hours after he had told reporters the trip was still on -Trump's announcement about the Davos trip comes as the shutdown enters its 20th day, making it the 2nd longest in U.S. history. If the shutdown goes through Saturday, it will become the longest ever.He tweeted out the announcement while en route to a border inspection tour in southern Texas.