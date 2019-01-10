Hopes that she can get next week's deal passed by MPs are now fading fast after she was slapped down yet again by politicians demanding more of a say on our EU exit.
The PM will now be forced to make a statement within three days if her withdrawal agreement gets thrown out by MPs on Tuesday as expected.
The amendment, which was proposed by ex-Attorney General and Remainer in chief, Dominic Grieve, passed 308 to 297.
It comes just hours after MPs voted in favour of limiting the Government's tax powers in a No Deal Brexit last night - another humiliation for Mrs May.
which will end on Tuesday with the crunch vote.
The news today comes as:
- Mrs May promised MPs a vote on whether to enter the Northern Irish backstop or extend the transition period if there's no trade deal with Brussels
- This morning Brexit minister Chris Heaton Harris said he didn't think there was a way forward where Brexit can be stopped
- Labour's Barry Gardiner revealed today his party WOULD push a vote of no confidence in the Government if her deal is defeated next week - which could trigger an election if lost
- Labour's Sir Keir Starmer said he thought an extension of Article 50 "might well be inevitable" now
- No10 admitted for the first time that the PM could lose next week's vote saying they would respond "quickly" if she did
After that, no one knows what the Government will do next.
It could open the door to extending Article 50 - which Theresa May today dodged a question on - or even another referendum to keep us IN the EU.
"A minority government must expect to lose votes, it's par for the course," Jacob Rees Mogg said today.
He insisted that it was more symbolic than forcing the Government's hand, but showed the strength of the rebels.
But Keir Starmer MP, Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary said: "If the Prime Minister's Brexit deal is defeated next week, she must return to Parliament as soon as possible and give MPs a real say on what happens next."
Just minutes before the vote took place a furious row broke out over the change, where Speaker Bercow was told he was biased for allowing the vote to go ahead.
It was thought that the bill was unable to be amended, and No10 did not expect it to be allowed.
But the Speaker stood up and told MPs that he thought politicians should get a bigger say on Brexit, and he was "trying to do the right thing".
Mr Bercow stood by his decision, telling the Commons: "My understanding is the motion is amendable, I'm clear in my mind about that."
MPs said he broke Commons rules and ignored the advice of his own officials to push through the amendment.
Crispin Blint said: "We we will have an unshakeable conviction that the referee is no longer neutral."
Angry Mark Francois shouted "ridiculous!" as the Speaker desperately tried to explain himself.
"Why are you overruling this today?" he said.
Fuming politicians said it was clear he was breaking long-established rules to make the ruling today.
Commons boss Andrea Leadsom angrily demanded that he publish the advice he'd got from his team on it, but he refused.
Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said today: "Parliament has rejected the Prime Minister's vain attempt to once again kick the Brexit can down the road and run down the clock.
"It is right Parliament has 'taken back control' from a wayward Prime Minister and this failing Conservative Government."
Earlier today the PM promised MPs a vote on whether to enter the hated backstop or not, if we didn't get a trade deal ready in time.
That would mean they could choose between that and extending the transition period further until a deal was sealed, and would avoid the Northern Ireland plans altogether.
She's also promised more say for Northern Ireland - including plans for a vote on whether they want to accept more EU rules if they were to enter the backstop.
But already the DUP has rejected the promises as "meaningless".
