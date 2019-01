© Reuters



Antarctic Sea Ice Extent

Arctic Sea Ice Extent

© Graph adapted from Yamamoto et al, 2017

Contrary to claims that modern day sea ice changes are "unprecedented", alarming, and well outside the range of natural variability, biomarker proxies used to reconstruct both Arctic and Antarctic sea ice conditions since the Early Holocene increasingly reveal thatAccording to Comiso Et Al., 2017 , "Antarctic Sea Ice Extent Has Been Slowly Increasing Contrary To Expected Trends Due To Global Warming And Results From Coupled Climate Models."'After A Record High Extent In 2012 The Extent Was Even Higher In 2014. ... [T]He Trend In Sea Ice Cover Is Strongly Influenced By The Trend In Surface Temperature [Cooling]."When you look at the graph above, you will see thatAnd when you look at the following graph, you will see that Arctic sea ice extent is higher today than it has been during most of the last 10,000 years.Other Arctic reconstructions also indicate more extensive sea ice today than during most of the Holocene.Thanks to Greg for this link.