Recording shows Eliezer Berland's aides offering followers' political backing in Jerusalem mayoral race in exchange for photo op with ultra-Orthodox leaders.according to a television report on Tuesday.After evading arrest for three years, Eliezer Berland, 80, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in November 2016 onas part of a plea deal. He was freed after five months, in part due to ill health. Now, his associates are working to bring him back into the fold, according to a recording obtained by Hadashot.In the recording, captured before the October municipal elections in Jerusalem,The TV report was aired days after Deputy Education Minister Porush was photographed speaking with Berland at a wedding, sparking an outcry.UTJ is comprised of two parties, the ultra-Orthodox Agudath Israel and the Lithuanian Degel HaTorah. The parties ran separately in the local elections, and"Today in the ultra-Orthodox community [Berland] is an outcast," Bezenson says in the recording. "We really have a very simple demand, very simple, a single demand: that [leading rabbis] will accept him." He then suggested a photo op where Berland will meet with Hasidic leaders and call to vote for Agudath Israel in the local elections.Porush responded that this would be unlikely to happen, and the aide pressed him. "They need to make some effort to honor him, some minimal show of respect, some minimal recognition. If he's not a human being, then why do you need his votes?"The offer did not appear to go ahead, and Berland eventually supported an independent slate in the first round of municipal elections in Jerusalem, which did not win a significant number of votes. He later supported Shas's preferred candidate in the mayoral runoff, Moshe Lion, after Shas leader Aryeh Deri sent several associates to be photographed with the rabbi.Porush was heavily criticized in online ultra-Orthodox forums for meeting with Berland this week during the Beit Shemesh wedding of Berland's great-grandson.The two were photographed conversing during the event.According to the indictment, Berland would often receive people in his homes in Jerusalem and its suburb Beitar Illit, and hold private meetings intended for spiritual guidance, counseling or benedictions.to engage in sexual acts with women, including minors, according to the charges against him.He was on the run from authorities until 2016, avoiding several Israeli attempts to extradite him. He moved between Zimbabwe, Switzerland, the Netherlands and South Africa, accompanied by a group of devout followers numbering around 40 families.