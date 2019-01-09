Suspicious packages sent to US, Pakistani and other consulates in Melbourne

© James Ross/EPA



Suspicious packages sent to US, Pakistani and other consulates in MelbourneDiplomatic headquarters in Canberra also targeted as firefighters remove bags labelled 'Danger asbestos'Emergency services at Korean consulate in Melbourne after reports of suspicious packages - videoThe United States, Pakistani,headquarters across the city and in Canberra targeted with suspicious packages.The deliveries on Wednesday sparked an emergency "hazardous material" response and, in some cases, evacuation."We handled the package according to our standard procedures and in close co-ordination with local authorities ... who are investigating the incident," a US spokesman said.Manuela Erb, the honorary consul of the consulate of Switzerland at Ashwood, said they also received a suspicious package.she said.Specialist firefighters were seen carrying large bags emblazoned with "Danger asbestos" as they left the Indian and South Korean consulates on St Kilda road.Both Pakistan and New Zealand's offices received envelopes, ABC news reports. Emergency services workers also attended the Greek, French, Italian, Spanish and Turkey consulates in Melbourne.Victoria police issued a statement saying it was aware of "a number of consulate offices in Melbourne today receiving suspicious packages"."At this time," the statement said.On Wednesday afternoon, the Emergency Management Victoria website also showed firefighters were responding to reports of hazardous materials at the British consulate general in Collins Street.The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said staff at its William Street consulate were evacuated."The New Zealand consulate general in Melbourne received a suspicious parcel this afternoon," a spokeswoman said. "Staff were evacuated from the consulate as a precautionary measure."A firefighter carrries a hazardous material bag into the South Korean consulate in Melbourne. Photograph: James Ross/EPATwo fire trucks, a hazardous materials vehicle and police cars attended the consulate general of India where staff were also cleared from the building. They were allowed to re-enter by 3pm when the area was deemed safe.Ambulance Victoria confirmed a number of patients were examined at multiple consulates., but the Australian federal police confirmed it was investigating."The packages are being examined by attending emergency services," they said in a statement. "The circumstances surrounding these incidents are being investigated."It is not known which embassies in Canberra have been affected, although it is understood a hazmat team was performing an unrelated training activity at the US embassy.Guardian Australia has sought comment from the AFP.