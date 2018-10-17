house parliament
Police have closed roads around the British Parliament carrying out a controlled explosion on a suspect package. Officers have shut streets around Portcullis House, opposite the Houses of Parliament.

Workers at the nearby Ministry of Defence, were told to move to the other side of the building, away from the site of the controlled explosion.

Roads surrounding the Houses of Parliament have been blocked off with traffic being diverted to Trafalgar Square, while Victoria Embankment is shut both ways between Bridge Street and Northumberland Avenue.

A bomb inspection robot was spotted along the embankment road.

"Police were called at approximately 15:39 on Wednesday, October 17 to reports of a suspicious package at Embankment Gardens, SW1," a Scotland Yard spokesman stated.

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are in attendance. Cordons and road closures have been put in place. Enquiries continue."

Portcullis House is hosts many MPs offices, Tory MP Michael Fabricant tweeted images from the scene.

At 4:55pm, following the reported controlled explosion, the cordon was lifted.