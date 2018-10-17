© REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police have closed roads around the British Parliament carrying out a controlled explosion on a suspect package. Officers have shut streets around Portcullis House, opposite the Houses of Parliament.Workers at the nearby Ministry of Defence, were told to move to the other side of the building, away from the site of the controlled explosion.Roads surrounding the Houses of Parliament have been blocked off with traffic being diverted to Trafalgar Square, while Victoria Embankment is shut both ways between Bridge Street and Northumberland Avenue.Portcullis House is hosts many MPs offices, Tory MP Michael Fabricant tweeted images from the scene.At 4:55pm, following the reported controlled explosion, the cordon was lifted.