US officials said. The FBI is investigating.The packages were sent to someone inside the Pentagon butDOD spokesman Chris Sherwood told reporters on Tuesday. The suspicious shipments never made it into the Pentagon building.The Pentagon's Force Protection Agency responded to the incident and the FBI will conduct further tests on the packages, officials told reporters. The FBI is the lead agency on the case.All mail delivered to the Pentagon on Monday has been quarantined for inspection.The most recent incident involving ricin-laced mail in Washington, DC was in April 2013, when a Mississippi man mailed envelopes with the toxin to Senator Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) and President Barack Obama.The remote mail facility was set up after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the subsequent anthrax scare, to ensure that letters and packages can be screened for dangerous substances before they enter the Pentagon.