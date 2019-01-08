© Damen MacGillivray

Hundreds of yellow vest protesters in Manitoba criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's policies by staging a multi-vehicle caravan that stretched for several kilometres.Their "Yellow Vest Virden-Brandon vehicle convoy" was made up of trucks, semi-trucks and cars driving along the province's Highway 1, between Virden and Brandon, Man. Organizers say it stretched for nearly 10 kilometres.Protester Ash Swereda told CTV Winnipeg, "we need some changes.""We got millions of people that want to work and no work, no future," he said.Fellow protester Sonny Black said he wanted more federal support for pipelines and jobs in Canada's oil industry.Black works in the oil and gas sector and said he was worried about, "everything Trudeau is doing to kill it.""We have a voice and we're using it!" Joyce Muckler yelled as she supported the protests from the street."[It was an] awesome good turnout. More than we ever expected," said Walker, who's been in and out of the oil business for 30 years.Damen Macgillivray, co-organizer of the event in Manitoba, pointed out that while the protests in Europe were focused on social programs, theirs were not."I think the yellow vest movement here is about the average tax paying citizen saying 'that's it, that's enough,'" he said.