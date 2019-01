© Thomas Coex/I24/Agence France-Presse



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a prime time newscast on Monday evening to claim he had been treated unfairly by law enforcement in a corruption probe, after initially promising to make a "special" announcement.Netanyahu had said that he would deliver a "dramatic" message to the media, prompting news agencies and journalists to prepare to report on some consequential development - but when the broadcast began, it became clear that his statement was more of a personal one.In front of a prime time audience, Netanyahu complained that he had twice "demanded a confrontation" with the state's witnesses in the corruption cases against him, but was refused. "I wanted to look them in the eyes and show them the truth. I asked twice and was rejected," he said.The comments, during which Netanyahu continued to complain about his treatment by law enforcement agencies and the media, elicited groans from journalists and other viewers on Twitter who had been expecting something a little more...well, dramatic.In December, Israeli police recommended that Netanyahu and his wife Sara should be indicted for bribery in the corruption scandal known as Case 4000, saying in a statement that the prime minister was suspected of accepting bribes in exchange for policy decisions that favored a media mogul who controlled Israeli telecom firm Bezeq. The police had also already recommended charges be brought against him in two other cases.After his comments, Israeli opposition leader Shelly Yachimovich said Netanyahu had engaged in a "cynical and pathetic elections speech" from someone who was "trying with all his might to escape the law." She called his statement a "gross and blatant intervention" in the legal process, accused him of creating a "fake drama full of nothing" and taking up screen time like a "dictator."The statement was, however, defended by some of Netanyahu's allies. Likud party member Nava Boker called out "bias" against the PM, while finding "no reason for [confronting the witnesses] not be approved." Culture Minister Miri Regev claimed the investigators "do not really want to find the truth, but are sticking to a version that suits them," while stating he believes Netanyahu is "innocent."Netanyahu has repeatedly denied the charges, but likely hasn't exactly won over the media with the anticlimactic Monday evening stunt.