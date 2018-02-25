SOTT Radio
Puppet Masters
Crime Minister: Israeli protestors demand resignation of Netanyahu over corruption charges
RT
Sun, 25 Feb 2018 05:19 UTC
The "Bibi Netanyahu go home" slogan once again united the Israeli crowd holding their weekly anti-government corruption protest in Tel Aviv. Waving signs that read "Bibi, you are not above the law," "Love Israel, separate from Netanyahu," they chanted, "A mafia country and a corrupt Prime Minister."
Earlier this month Israeli police recommended that Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted over allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Despite the pressure and daily calls to resign, Netanyahu maintains his innocence, further exacerbating the public anger.
"In the past, whenever there was an indictment recommendation with the police, politicians used to resign," one protester told RT's Ruptly video agency. "It's very difficult to see Bibi resigning. He's not the kind of [person] who resigns."
"I came here to protest and to defend the democracy in Israel because it's important that people will fight corruption wherever it is because the government here forgot that they need to serve us and not we need to serve them," noted another activist present at the rally.
Police earlier announced that they gathered sufficient evidence to start legal proceedings against the premier in two separate probes - Case 1000 and Case 2000. Although the recommendations were submitted to the attorney general, it may take months before the decision is made.
Case 1000 alleges that Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara, received lavish gifts worth thousands of dollars from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer, in exchange for favors. The other probe revolves around suspicions of Netanyahu conspiring with the owner of the top-selling Israeli newspaper, Arnon Mozes, to get a more positive coverage of himself. The Prime Minister has repeatedly denied the allegations as "baseless."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Recent Comments
This is purely an indication of how dumb-down Americans have become. This is sad. But, you get what you purchase. Shalom
That old song "Pennies From Heaven" playing in the background would be appropriate.
"The US-led anti-terrorist coalition" ? Forgive my brief English, but isn't that somehow an oxymoron? Not only does it take a revolutionay mind to...
The hysteria surrounding this subject is palpable. Search a students home because of a misunderstood remark? What if the student or a member of...
Except the express is a tabloid paper known for printing bullshit articles, if you look at Gloucester on that map then you'd see that if the...
Comment: As Bibi considers himself above the law, both national and international, his resignation is highly unlikely.