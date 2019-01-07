© Wikipedia

Loss of breath

Back pain throughout the back or shoulders

Increased pain or pressure with deep breaths

I remember when I was a little girl reading about the female toddlers in China who had their feet bound to keep them small and stop them from growing. The Chinese people would do this because they believed small feet on a female were attractive. The end result was a horrific, painful deformity that crippled the woman for life. The same magazines would show us the Africans who stretched their lips and necks with large metal rings. The neck stretching was incredibly dangerous because after the neck had stretched past a certain point, it could no longer hold up the weight of the head without the heavy metal bangles. I remember staring at the photographs of deformed feet and necks without being able to understand why people would harm themselves in such a way. I was grateful I had not been born in such a place. Try to watch this video without physically shuddering.What should have stayed in ancient, backward cultures has come to America under the guise of "tolerance" and "acceptance" when it comes to people suffering with the mental illness that is gender dysphoria. Instead of treating the illness with medication or therapy, American doctors are allowing people to mutilate themselves in order to achieve a false sense of identity. The negative effects of such drastic action are always hidden from the public at large, but can be found with diligent searching.One of the ways that girls who want to be boys are told to begin "transitioning" is the very dangerous and stupid practice of "chest binding." Similar to the binding of little girls' feet, the girl who thinks she's a boy will wrap her chest tightly in bandages or buy a special binder to compress the chest and alter the growth of natural breast tissue.One of the biggest health consequence of chest binding is compressed or broken ribs, which can lead to further health problems. Unfortunately, you can fracture the ribs fairy easily so you should avoid binding your chest using bandages or tapes, as these can be unsafe.Compressing your chest too tightly or incorrectly can permanently damage small blood vessels.The following are some symptoms you should look out for:Remember when feminists decried the corset and then burned their bras? Why are we going backward?Anyone with any compassion for the gender dysphoric should be advocating loudly against such barbaric and dangerous practices of self-mutlilation.This is not okay and the medical community is to blame for not being vocal enough about the dangers of this medieval practice. One hundred years from now, hopefully less, society will look back on us like we once looked at the neck stretchers and the foot binders and wonder how we could allow women to damage themselves to the sounds of cheering adoration. What fools we are.