According to Israel's Hadashot TV, local leaders in Palestinian and Arab East Jerusalem neighborhoods like Beit Safafa, Beit Hanina and Shuafat are involved in working out the proposal. "Our goal is to deal with this issue with all the relevant parties so that all those involved will be content," Lion said, according to the network's Tuesday report.The budget reportedly set aside for hardware replacements is about $13,000 to $19,000. According to a 2016 report by Israel's UN mission,This is not the first time Israeli officials have tried to hush the call to prayer - in early 2017, the Knesset gave preliminary approval to two versions of what was called the "muezzin bill." One version would have restricted the times of day the call to prayer could be sounded around the country, as well as reduced its volume; the other would have banned amplified calls to prayer entirely.Ayman Odeh, head of the Arab political alliance Joint List, saidaccording to the Times of Israel. Supporters of the bill say it is intended to safeguard the sleep of those who live near mosques.The call to prayer is issued five times a day and can begin as early as 4 a.m.