Stone carvings that have remained hidden for 600 years have been discovered on the tomb of a medieval bishop in Scotland.on the side facing a wall while conservationists carried out a routine inspection.The tomb, located in Dunkeld Cathedral in Perthshire belongs to the 15th century Scottish cleric Bishop Cardeny.The unearthing of the stone carvings has shed new light on the history of the site, revealingColin Muir, stone conservator at Historic Environment Scotland (HES) who led the discovery, said: "The discovery of these rare, hidden carvings behind the 15th century tomb of Bishop Cardeny is very exciting and will enrich our understanding of the history of Dunkeld Cathedral and late medieval stone carving."This discovery also gives fresh incentive for further research and exploration of the site, as we still don't know when exactly the tomb was moved, or why."As further conservation works get underway to protect the fabric of the tomb, Mr Muir said he hoped this investigation would reveal secrets."At this stage we don't know what, if anything, remains - but it will be fascinating to find out," he said.Following the discovery of the carvings a second, more in-depth assessment was recently carried out using cutting-edge 3D photogrammetric technology.A detailed 3D model was created by obtaining multiple images using cameras and mirrors, enabling a closer look at the carvings.