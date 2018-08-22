© Hi-flyFoto/Roman-Germanic Museum of Cologne



slightly smaller than the famed library at Ephesus

The remains of the oldest public library in Germany, a building erected almost two millennia ago that may have housed up to 20,000 scrolls, have been discovered in the middle of Cologne.The walls were first uncovered in 2017, during an excavation on the grounds of a Protestant church in the centre of the city. Archaeologists knew they were of Roman origins, withBut the discovery of niches in the walls, measuring approximately 80cm by 50cm, was, initially, mystifying."It took us some time to match up the parallels - we could see the niches were too small to bear statues inside. But what they are are kind of cupboards for the scrolls," said Dr Dirk Schmitz from the Roman-Germanic Museum of Cologne. "They are very particular to libraries - you can see the same ones in the library at Ephesus.", said Schmitz. The building would have been. He described the discovery as "really incredible - a spectacular find".and perhaps in the north-west Roman provinces," he said. "Perhaps there are a lot of Roman towns that have libraries, but they haven't been excavated. If we had just found the foundations, we wouldn't have known it was a library. It was because it had walls, with the niches, that we could tell."The building would have been used as a public library, Schmitz said. "It is in the middle of Cologne, in the marketplace, or forum: the public space in the city centre. It is, and such buildings, because they are so huge, were public," he said.The walls will be preserved, with the three niches to be viewable by the public in the cellar of the Protestant church community centre, which is currently being built.