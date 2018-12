© AP



A Grandiose Task Force

The True Muslim Brotherhood

Allah is our goal; The Prophet is our Leader; The Qur'an is our Constitution; Jihad is our Way; Death in the service of Allah is the loftiest of our wishes; Allah is Great, Allah is Great.

About the Author:

F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook.

There is a great uproar over the recent decision by US President Trump to pull US troops out of Syria, announcing his reason for doing so is that ISIS, the so-called Islamic State, has largely been defeated.If the reorganized Justice Department is compelled to make these documents public in lawsuits or Freedom of Information requests, it could rock organizations such as the CIA and many in the Obama camp.In 2010 the US Administration under President Barack Obama developedsince World War I and the Anglo-French Sykes-Picot agreement.to the most cynical veteran diplomat, and beyond the belief of most lay persons in the world.In August, 2010, six months before Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution was launched by the Washington NGOs including the NED, the Soros Foundations, Freedom House and others,The change was to be a radical policy calling forAccording to US Congressional testimony of Peter Hoekstra, former Chairman of the US House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the- as of March 2017 still classified Top Secret - "ordered a government-wide reassessment of prospects for political reform in the Middle East and of the Muslim Brotherhood's role in the process . "To draft the contents of PSD-11,was established within the Obama National Security Council (NSC), headed The PSD-11 Task Force members were remarkable in many regards.who would go on to become Obama's UN Ambassador and lead the demonizing of Russia after the CIA's Ukraine Color Revolution coup in 2014,for what she called "humanitarian reasons."accused by Palestinian opponents of being "more pro-Israeli than the Israelis,"He was Special Assistant to President Obama and Senior Director at the NSC for the Middle East, the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, Pakistan and South Asia when he was part of the PSD-11 task force.would later go on in 2015 tothat funneled US taxpayer millions to finance the NGOs of the Arab Spring and other Color Revolution regime changes.who once described himself as a "specialist on democracy, anti-dictator movements, revolutions," was later namedThe Top Secret PSD-11 report that the Task Force drew up was partially revealed in a series of legal Freedom of Information Act requests to the State Department. Released official documents revealed that theA resulting Presidential directive ordered American diplomats to make contacts with top Muslim Brotherhood leaders and gave active support to the organization's drive for power in key nations likeat the 2011 outset of the "Arab Spring." The PDS-11 secret paper came to the bizarre conclusion that the Muslim Brotherhood's brand of political Islam, combined with its fervent nationalism, could lead to "reform and stability."a lie well known to the Obama PSD-11 Task Force members.The Muslim Brotherhood or Ikhwan - Arabic forIt was founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna who developed the cult's guiding motto. The credo of his Society of Muslim Brothers was incorporated into a chant of six short phrases:known as the(al-nizam al-khass), or, as it was referred to by the British in Egypt, the(al-jihaz al-sirri). That was the military wing of the Brotherhood, in effect,Al-Banna taught his recruits, exclusively male, that "Jihad is an obligation of every Muslim." He preached the nobility of "Death in the Service of Allah," and wrote, Allah grants a "noble life to that nation which knows how to die a noble death." He preached a death cult in which "Victory can only come with the mastery of the 'Art of Death.'" For the Brotherhood that "mastery" was perfected in the killing of "infidels" in Jihad or Holy War in the name of Allah. The infidels could be other Muslims such as Shi'ite or Sufi who did not follow Al-Banna's strict Sunni practice, or Christians.Hasan Al-Banna called for adoption of the very strict Islamic Shari'a law, the complete segregation of male and female students, with a separate curriculum for girls, a prohibition of dancing, and a call for Islamic states to eventually unify in a Caliphate.During World War II, leading Muslim Brotherhood figures spent exile from British-controlled Egypt by fleeing to Berlin where, among others,In the 1950's the CIA discovered the Nazi Muslim Brotherhood recruits in exile in postwar Munich and decided they could be "useful."who worked for the CIA in Pakistan recruiting Jihadist Mujahideen to fight the Soviets in Afghanistan, was a Muslim Brotherhood member who was recruited by the CIA and Saudi Intelligence head Prince Turki al-Faisal,Other known terrorist members of the Ikhwan were Al Qaeda'sand the blindwho recently died in a US prison serving time for his role in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Sheikh Omar was accused of conspiring to assassinate Egypt's Mubarak and masterminding the Muslim Brotherhood assassination of Anwar Sadat in addition to the bombing of the World Trade Center.The members of the Obama Administration National Security Council PSD-11 Task Force that recommended a US Government embrace of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood in Islamic countries of the Arab Middle East, knew very well who they were dealing with.changing names as a chameleon lizard changes color to suit its surroundings.The origins of Al Qaeda in Iraq and Syria and later of ISIS, the murderous wars and chaos sweeping across the Arab Middle East and into Western Europe since 2010,This is what threatens to come out with declassification of US Justice Department files in the coming months. Some in Washington speak of treason, a strong word.