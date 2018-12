Faced with a fracturing union plagued by internal squabbles, EU Parliament has taken decisive action to solve the bloc's numerous real-world problems, issuing a pamphlet which urges MEPs to ditch words coined with "man".Officials and members in the parliament have been sent guidebooks on using gender-neutral language in all of their official EU-related work and communications, the Telegraph reported on Thursday."Gender-neutral or gender-inclusive language is more than a matter of political correctness", the guidebook insists. "Language powerfully reflects and influences attitudes and perceptions."The decision has prompted reactions from the country where English originated, especially from those of its citizens who seem to support the UK leaving the bloc.Some pointed that the words mean nothing if they are not supported by actions.The guidelines first emerged in November but were geared more towards interpreters, who were advised to use gender-neutral terms when translating between languages.