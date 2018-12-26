"The 'West's' political economies are spent forces, incapable of either keeping up with China's phenomenal domestic growth or of competing with China in what used to be called the Third World."

"

China actually increased its contribution to the growth of sub-Saharan African exports, which helped cushion the impact on sub-Saharan Africa growth during the Great Recession."

"China was able to provide Africa and its other trading partners some respite from the chaos and near collapse that enveloped the West."

"

Although securing access to natural resources is surely one of China's goals, its investments in Africa go beyond extractive industries."

"

It is generally agreed that China's trade policies in Africa are not coercive or marked by

'bribes, opaque agreements, and the strategic use of debt to hold states in Africa captive.'"

"The U.S. is no longer an economic superpower; it can only intervene decisively in global affairs by force of arms and military intimidation."

"

China is truly a global economic superpower, capable of credibly launching a multi-continental Belt and Road (and maritime) new order in industrial production and trade."

"Late stage [US] capitalism cannot build even one mile of high-speed rail, while China has constructed 15,500 miles of ultra-modern railway."

BAR executive editor Glen Ford can be contacted at Glen.Ford@BlackAgendaReport.com.