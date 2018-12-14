© AFP



The United States has denounced the "predatory" practices of Russia and China in Africa as it unveiled a refocus of its strategy that will include anNational-security adviser John Bolton said on December 13 thatwhich he accused ofBolton said Russia is "seeking to increase its influence in the region through"that keep strongmen in power, undermine peace and security, and run counter to the best interests of the African people."Bolton said that under the new "Prosper Africa" strategy, the"The United States will no longer provide indiscriminate assistance across the entire continent," he said.he added.On December 12, Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy warned members of Congress of China's increasing economic, military, and political influence in Africa.In 2013, China launched its "Belt and Road" initiative, which looks to construct an infrastructure network connecting China by land and sea to Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.In 2017, Beijing opened its first overseas military base in the small country of Djibouti, which already is host to the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa.