U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about "a slow and highly coordinated" withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, a decision that sparked criticism from U.S. lawmakers, including fellow Republicans.Trump said in a tweet. "After many years they are coming home."Trump said he and Erdogan also discussed "heavily expanded" trade between the United States and Turkey, after the two NATO allies' relationship went into a tailspin over the summer.