Case 'cleared' but not 'closed'

Killer in plain sight

Quiet returns to Summerdale Avenue

In the shadow of O'Hare International Airport, the winding, looping streets and small-town character of unincorporated Norwood Park Township look much the way they did in December 1978.But gone are the lines of gawking bystanders, desperate families of missing young men and carloads of curiosity-seekers who choked the streets in the days before that long-ago Christmas, trying to catch a glimpse of the murder house.John Wayne Gacy's confession to the rape and murder of more than 30 people didn't just awaken America to a nightmare hidden in its own backyard. The discovery 40 years ago of the dank, muddy mass grave underneath Gacy's yellow brick ranch house at 8213 W. Summerdale Ave. forever shattered the image of the safe suburban community.A police search for missing Maine West sophomore Robert Piest led investigators to 36-year-old Gacy, a "stocky, bull necked contractor,": a likable, boastful divorced businessman and Democratic precinct captain who hosted themed neighborhood parties and entertained children as a clown named Pogo."(The public) would feel much more comfortable if Gacy was this type of creepy, sequestered ghoul that was unkempt and heinous," Detective Sgt. Jason Moran of the Cook County sheriff's office, who is a point man on the Gacy case, said recently. "But instead, he dressed as a clown and bounced kids on his knee. He would knock at your door and say vote for my candidate."Gacy's nice-guy persona masked something far more sinister.who sexually assaulted his victims before strangling many of them with a knotted rope. He buried 29 of his 33 victims in trenches underneath and around his home and dumped four others from bridges once his property could hold no more bodies.The horror in the tiny community and images of Gacy in his clown outfit were splashed across newspapers around the world, again associating Chicago with a killing spree 12 years after Richard Speck's massacre of eight student nurses on the Far South Side. Gacy also had chilling similarities to another charming Chicago-area killer, Herman Webster Mudgett, also known as Dr. H.H. Holmes. Quite possibly the country's first serial killer, he lured people into his personally designed "murder castle" in 1890s Englewood. But where Mudgett had trick rooms with vents that led to disposal rooms, Gacy had a knotted rope and a crawl space.After Gacy's house was razed in April 1979, the vacant lot became a notorious gathering place in the 1980s, drawing everyone from ghost hunters to rowdy neighborhood teenagers who late at night spun their wheels in the dirt lot and dumped beer bottles.Now a new home sits on the lot, but the block still draws the occasional tourist or documentary crew, said one neighbor who lives across the street from the former Gacy property but asked not to be identified. "If you've got two guys in a car, or an out-of-state plate, it's probably Gacy."Gacy was executed by lethal injection in 1994, but the impact of his crimes went beyond tainting his neighborhood.Police departments and schools nationwide joined forces for massive public service campaigns tasked with teaching parents and children about "stranger danger."Experts said the case also breathed new life into old, unevolved fears about homosexuality, still a taboo subject at the time. The combination of homosexuality and the heinous nature of the murders of young men lent a tawdry element to the tale that also attached shame to the victims and their families as the unfortunately named Gacy became a punchline in living rooms and on playgrounds across the country.Inside battered boxes at Moran's Little Village office are pictures from Gacy's arrest four days before Christmas that capture not only grisly images but also serve as a time capsule of a more worry-free era, with items like Gacy's Tiki-style mock bar set up inside his rec room. Aging photos show law enforcement officers and Chief Medical Examiner Robert Stein working in the muddy crawl space in street clothes, where officers today would be dressed in full-body hazmat suits.Other photos show colorful merchandise inside Nisson Pharmacy on Touhy Avenue. Fifteen-year-old Piest worked at the family-owned shop, one of many that have since yielded largely to corporate giants like Walgreens and CVS. The teen told his mother, who'd come to pick him up from work so he could attend her birthday party, that he'd be right back after he talked to a man about a summer job that paid $5 an hour.Piest's slaying later that night at Gacy's home was the thread that unraveled Gacy's six-year rampage and brought Des Plaines police to his doorstep on Dec. 12, 1978. Authorities later found evidence at his home that linked him to the pharmacy, despite his early denials. Then a shocking confession to "maybe 30" murders confirmed a police officer's suspicion about the strange odor inside Gacy's home.Retired sheriff's investigator Phil Bettiker, one of the first officers to hear Gacy's confession, has grim memories of the early days of the case, particularly when he and other sheriff's officers began excavating bodies from underneath the home. Inside the muddy pit, days seemed to stretch on endlessly as reporters and others gathered outside waiting for the nightly body count. He remembered officers running over to a local McDonald's to get fry baskets to sift the soil. And he recalled with a smile how a supervisor gave him and other officers the OK to help themselves to a case of Gacy's beer after digging up his home for more than 12 hours.Bettiker has since become a mentor to Moran, a one-man cold-case squad who was tasked by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart in 2010 with finding out the names of the remaining unidentified victims." Moran explained. He said there's no new evidence that links Gacy to additional victims but adds "it's hard to put it past someone so evil."Moran's office inside a Cook County sheriff's facility on South Rockwell Street is where boxes of Gacy relics are stored. The dingy storeroom contains work orders from Gacy's business, PDM Contractors, and ledger books showing Gacy's neat penmanship, along with more personal items, such as a dog-eared Bible and a wedding album from his first marriage.In a cavernous warehouse in Cicero, items presented at his 1980 trial are stored, including jackets of two victims, Gacy's hand-drawn map of the bodies buried on his property and the wooden frame of the trapdoor leading to the infamous crawl space. The wooden structure played a dramatic role during closing arguments, when prosecutor Terry Sullivan dropped photos of the identified victims into it before the jury.Moran has also traced some of Gacy's travels across the country, looking for missing men and boys along the way."Gacy, for a man of the '70s, was a traveler. He would travel all over the country for business and pleasure, and how did he turn it off in other places?" Moran said, referring to his urges to kill.He's been able to identify two Gacy victims, William George Bundy and Minnesota native Jimmy Haakenson, and clear four suspected victims who died at the hands of other killers or of other causes. Six unidentified victims remain."I've solved more non-Gacy victims," Moran said grimly. He has also helped isolate a DNA profile for Gacy that can be used in a law enforcement database to be matched with any as-of-yet undiscovered or unidentified skeletons that may still hold traces of the killer's DNA.Moran said identifying the remaining victims is difficult because of the likelihood thatat a time when a million teenagers a year ran away from home, according to a published report from that time.Bettiker recalls being given the responsibility of going over an endless number of missing persons reports from agencies across the state.In those decades before Amber Alerts, sex offender registries, 24-hour cable news and social media helped authorities quickly raise alarms on endangered youngsters, missing person investigations were less sophisticated operations where cases generally dried up once they were filed."Other than a parent making a missing person report on a juvenile or another person, (we'd take) as much information as we could and we'd put it out to other departments," Bettiker said. "But as far as an active pursuit of trying to locate them, there wasn't that much done, unless they were a fragile youth or something like that. But for the ages of most of the Gacy victims, if they're runaways, they're runaways. We try to locate them ... but there wasn't an awful lot we could do."Attorney Sam Amirante likes to joke that he was 6-foot-4 before he began representing an acquaintance named John W. Gacy and wound up 5-foot-2 after being ground down by the immense and horrifying details of the case. Amirante, who later became a Cook County judge, wrote about his experience and how his infamous former client made a drunken confession to being "judge, jury and executioner of many, many people."Amirante said it took months of exposure to Gacy to recognize his chilling duality."He looked at his victims like he was taking out the trash. He had no feelings about them," Amirante said, sitting in a private office at his Barrington home nearly 40 years after hearing the famous confession. "He could talk about a child who's dying of cancer and cry like a baby about this child he didn't even know or never met and feel authentically sad about this child. Then he'd talk about another child that he murdered and have no feelings whatsoever."Perhaps the most astonishing aspect of Gacy's case wasn't the body count - it was that the portly, unassuming man killed 33 able-bodied young men and boys.Over time, he'd refined his technique of trapping and killing his victims so well, it allowed him to ensnare multiple victims within days. It wasn't until Gacy's arrest that cracks began to appear in his carefully cultivated image. Gacy had secret gay relationships but, according to his former attorney, denied being gay. Still, he cruised the city's North Side from Lakeview to Uptown prowling for young men. He also conditioned his neighbors to see young men coming and leaving his home any time of day or night, easily explaining visitors as young workers digging trenches underneath his home.Amirante, a former assistant public defender who represented Gacy as his first private client, agreed that the secret to Gacy's success lay largely in his unctuous charm developed over years as the son of a harsh, verbally abusive father and later refined as a successful shoe salesman."I always tell people that the scary thing about Gacy was that he wasn't scary at all. That's the scary thing - he could have been anyone's brother or father, uncle," Amirante said. "He was not an intimidating kind of person, with the exception of when he would turn and change out of the very affable, charming, likable guy into the killer that he was.""Everyone who ever knew John Gacy knew one thing about him - he was a. He could sell ice cubes to Eskimos," Amirante wrote in a 2011 book with Danny Broderick, "John Wayne Gacy: Defending a Monster."Gacy also knew how to set a trap, Moran said."He often would," Moran said. "He was their employer, their friend. He may have been someone who provided them with alcohol and drugs and maybe a place to sleep at night. That's an easy way to kill someone."Bettiker recalled the elaborately themed parties that Gacy hosted at his home, where dozens of guests unwittingly celebrated over his private graveyard."He'd have parties at his residence where he'd invite maybe 200 people. He'd be the center of attraction," he recalled. "One-on-one, or in a group setting, he would be the last person that you'd think was a serial killer and is as devious as he was."Most of Gacy's victims were buried in the crawl space under his home. Others were found elsewhere on his property, and four victims were recovered after Gacy dumped them in rivers south of Chicago.Had Gacy not targeted Piest, a well-regarded Maine West athlete and student with strong family ties to the community, his killing spree may have continued. Today, Amirante speculates that the usually cautious Gacy may have subconsciously pursued a victim who he knew would get him caught."I think he was being absolutely self-destructive and in the good side of him - the very limited good side of him that was left - clearly wanted to be caught," Amirante said. "He was sabotaging himself."Gacy became the bogeyman to a generation of boys who never considered that they could be victims of sexual violence. The case left an impact across the entire area, including the city's South Side, where Moran spent his boyhood."I was only a boy during the original investigation, but growing up a boy in Chicago, the case, facts and circumstances, the Gacy serial killings stuck with you because it meant that boys could be victims of violent crime just like girls had been," Moran recalled.He and others who worked during Gacy's time said the case also tapped a well of homophobia that may have scared off some families from seeking information on their missing loved ones due to the social stigma."These victims were primarily born in the 1950s and their parents were born in the 1920s and '30s," Moran said. "That generation, the parents of these victims, was not ready to accept homosexuality, and because the media constantly brought up the gay aspect of this case, Sheriff (Dart) and I thought it may be what kept people from coming forward."Amirante said he believed a killer with Gacy's personal demons would be less likely to exist today."The police department (at the time) looked at things differently. Society looked at things differently. Gacy looked at himself differently then, because he was homosexual and, because of the trauma he went through, he couldn't accept himself. Today, the world is more open, people are more open. People are more understanding and compassionate about people who are different," he said.Following Gacy's arrest, detectives and prosecutors learned that he had been on law enforcement's radar prior to 1978, including a case two years earlier when he was a suspect in the disappearance of a 9-year-old boy. Gacy's case, as highlighted by a cascade of news articles and books, embarrassed law enforcement by exposing the lack of a safety net for vulnerable young people.In the years since Gacy and other high-profile serial murder cases like that of 6-year-old Adam Walsh and a string of child killings in Atlanta, authorities have erected a system of public and private partnerships, along with implementing missing persons computer databases that can analyze patterns and reveal previous police complaints against a suspect. Also, private organizations such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Washington assemble computerized information on missing people to safeguard against sex traffickers as well as sexual predators."The police ended up looking kind of foolish," in the wake of the Gacy case, a University of Louisville criminologist told the Tribune in 1994 after Gacy's execution. The criminologist, Robert C. Crouse, called Gacy "the No. 1 event" that changed how police departments operate.After Dart took office, he ordered a review of cold cases. He said he was astounded to learn just how poorly missing persons cases were investigated by police of that era, saying he believed communication would have been similar to today."I couldn't have been more naive if I wanted to (be)," Dart said. "You want to talk about a fragmented, broken system, where it's amazing any missing person was found. ... If people only could transport back to that time, they'd find out that missing persons throughout the country was a train wreck. It was lucky if a department was writing the name down."Elected officials began passing laws creating sex offender registries, and schools across the country added curriculum teaching youngsters about stranger danger and instructing them to speak out. Even Hollywood got into the act, blanketing 1980s and '90s television with public service announcements during family sitcoms and after-school programming.The dramatic five-week trial led to years of headlines, numerous books and a television movie starring Brian Dennehy as Gacy. The term "crawl space" entered the American lexicon, meaning any dark secret in a quiet place, as DJ Steve Dahl's parody song, "Another Kid in the Crawl," earned chuckles from area teens and rebukes from families of survivors. Gacy may have also helped popularize the "killer clown" archetype, though author Stephen King's 1986 best-seller "It" likely didn't help matters.Today, with airliners crisscrossing the skies above, Norwood Park Township, with its small bungalows and two-flat buildings, resembles other neighborhoods at the edges of the city, popular with municipal workers and ethnic whites. In the aftermath of the gruesome discovery on Gacy's property, his neighbors had difficulty reconciling the friendly, gentle neighbor with the killer., and people don't like it - they don't like that they were friends with an evildoer," Moran said.But over the years, as old neighbors moved away or died, quiet returned to Summerdale Avenue.One neighbor, whose family moved to the block three years ago from Canada, said she had no idea about Gacy's connection until a friend told her that she might live across the street from the infamous house."I still don't know which house it is," the woman said outside her home.Moran said he hopes society and law enforcement have learned lessons from Gacy, though both must remain vigilant. "I'd like to believe that it would not take 33 victims in six years in one geographic area again ... that we would be on top of it more."His boss, Dart, added that technology and social media have removed much of the anonymity that allowed serial killers like Gacy to operate in the shadows."I don't think the magnitude could ever occur again like this," he said. "I just don't see a scenario where it would happen."