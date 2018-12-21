© AP



"We are essentially witnessing the breakdown of the international arms control order and (the start of) an arms race. It's very hard to imagine how the situation will develop (if the United States quits the INF treaty). If these missiles appear in Europe what should we do? Of course, we'll have to ensure our own security."

"No talks on extending this are yet being held. Are the Americans not interested, do they not need them? Ok, we'll survive and will ensure our own security, which we know how to do. But in general, this is very bad for humankind because it takes us closer to a dangerous threshold."

GROWING THREAT

President Vladimir Putin on Thursdayby threatening to spurn a key arms control treaty and refusing to hold talks about another pact that expires soon.In a news conference that lasted more than three hours,The annual event, the 14th of its kind, is used by Putin to burnish his leadership credentials and send messages to foreign allies and foes.This year,Washington has threatened to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) which bans Moscow and Washington from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.Putin has previously said thatAnother U.S.-Russia treaty, the New START pact, which limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads each side can have, expires in 2021. Putin said he was worried thatThe Russian leader, who said Moscow had developed nuclear weapons which he believed gave it an edge over other countries, warned the threat of a nuclear conflict was growing as a result of the U.S. moves."If, God forbid, something like that were to happen, it would lead to the end of all civilization and maybe also the planet," said Putin.But though Putin criticized Washington,saying it was important the two leaders discussed issues such as arms control.With relations between Moscow and Washington strained by everything from Ukraine to hacking allegations, Putin said he did not know when a meeting with Trump might take place however.Putin won a landslide re-election victory in March, giving him six more years in power. Although he faces no serious political threat for now, plans to sharply raise the pension age saw his approval rating fall to below 60 percent for the first time in five years.