The Bexar County sheriff's department is no stranger to controversy. Their history includes killing children , r aping toddlers , and shooting innocent elderly grandmothers . Now, the department is in the spotlight once again-this time, for threatening to carry out a mass shooting.According to witnesses, the cops were not only drunk on alcohol but they were also drunk on power as they ordered patrons around and demanded the DJ play what they wanted. TAs News 4 reports, according to a police report, later in the night a deputy allegedly offered a woman $20 for "services" believed to be sex according to a police report."It's disheartening, I guess, that the people who are supposed to protect you are willing to put themselves in that position and others for that matter," Cornell said.One of the deputies has been identified as Corporal Edmundo Renteria. Renteria was placed on unpaid administrative leave in connection with "an off-duty incident," a BCSO official said Monday. The other deputy has not been identified and there has been no word as to whether or not he's been suspended as well."We hold ourselves to a higher standard, in accordance with the expectations of the public we serve," said Sheriff Javier Salazar. "Our conduct must always be beyond reproach, whether on or off duty. We are assisting the SAPD with all aspects of this investigation, and will handle it as swiftly and severely as possible, if the allegations are proven."The likelihood of the deputies actually being held accountable is slim considering the department's history.In December of 2017, t he Free Thought Project reported on the tragic death of 6-year-old Kameron Prescott whose life was stolen from him when police opened fire on an unarmed woman suspected of stealing a car. The deputies were from the Bexar County sheriff's department. They killed an innocent child, while shooting an an unarmed woman and none of them were held accountable.In July, the Bexar County District Attorney provided the department with clearance letters, allowing the deputies to report to full duty after being on administrative leave during the investigation. After a six month paid vacation for killing a child, the cops went back to work."I'm livid," Rubi Prescott, Kameron's mother said at the time.