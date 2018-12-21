Society's Child
Drunk and crazed cops flash badges, threaten to kill people and carry out mass shooting
The Free Thought Project
Wed, 19 Dec 2018 16:49 UTC
According to surveillance video and multiple witnesses, two Bexar County deputies were off duty and drinking at Deol's Bar in San Antonio last week when things took a turn for the worse.
"They said that they were going to come back and shoot up the bar and kill people," said Joshua Cornell, a bouncer at Deol's.
According to witnesses, the cops were not only drunk on alcohol but they were also drunk on power as they ordered patrons around and demanded the DJ play what they wanted. The deputies went so far as to show the patrons their badges to demand they comply. When people refused to comply with the power-tripping deputies, the deputies became enraged.
"They were trying to order people around and tell them what they could and couldn't do just because they're Bexar County sheriff," said Cornell.
As News 4 reports, according to a police report, later in the night a deputy allegedly offered a woman $20 for "services" believed to be sex according to a police report. Security asked the deputies to leave. The pair left the bar, went to Taco Cabana but returned later.
When they came back to the bar, security refused to let them in, and that's when the threats came flying out. According to witnesses, the deputies then threatened to return with guns and begin killing people.
"It's disheartening, I guess, that the people who are supposed to protect you are willing to put themselves in that position and others for that matter," Cornell said.
One of the deputies has been identified as Corporal Edmundo Renteria. Renteria was placed on unpaid administrative leave in connection with "an off-duty incident," a BCSO official said Monday. The other deputy has not been identified and there has been no word as to whether or not he's been suspended as well.
"We hold ourselves to a higher standard, in accordance with the expectations of the public we serve," said Sheriff Javier Salazar. "Our conduct must always be beyond reproach, whether on or off duty. We are assisting the SAPD with all aspects of this investigation, and will handle it as swiftly and severely as possible, if the allegations are proven."
According to the department, Renteria has not only been suspended without pay, but his peace officer license has been revoked and he has been stripped of all of his police gear.
Exactly why the deputy hasn't been arrested or brought in for questioning for making terroristic threats remains unclear.
The likelihood of the deputies actually being held accountable is slim considering the department's history.
In December of 2017, the Free Thought Project reported on the tragic death of 6-year-old Kameron Prescott whose life was stolen from him when police opened fire on an unarmed woman suspected of stealing a car. The deputies were from the Bexar County sheriff's department. They killed an innocent child, while shooting an an unarmed woman and none of them were held accountable.
In July, the Bexar County District Attorney provided the department with clearance letters, allowing the deputies to report to full duty after being on administrative leave during the investigation. After a six month paid vacation for killing a child, the cops went back to work.
"I'm livid," Rubi Prescott, Kameron's mother said at the time.