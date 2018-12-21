© AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth



German lawmakers followed a rare meeting Thursday with Julian Assange by accusing the Trump administration of violating U.S. and international laws in pursuit of the wanted WikiLeaks publisher.Sevim Dağdelen and Heike Hänsel, German parliamentarians and members of the nation's Left Party, denounced the international custody battle over Mr. Assange while addressing reporters after visiting the Australian-born publisher at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, his residence since 2012.Ecuador granted asylum to Mr. Assange, 47, after he sought political refuge over six years ago, effectively shielding him from legal scrutiny related to his WikiLeaks website and its release of sensitive documents dating back to 2010, including classified U.S. Department of State cables, stolen Democratic National Committee emails and internal CIA hacking tools, among other material.The country's current president has recently discussed ejecting Mr. Assange from the embassy, however, at which point he would risk the possibility of being arrested by British authorities and subsequently sent to the U.S. to face charges.