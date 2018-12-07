© Intercept



Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said on Thursday that there was a "path" for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to leave the South American country's London embassy, where he has lived for six years under asylum, if he so chooses.Wikileaks has released thousands of classified U.S. military documents, among other disclosures.Moreno said in a local radio interview.when he sought asylum to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where authorities wanted to question him as part of a sexual assault investigation. The investigation was later dropped, butMoreno said the sentence for skipping bail would be "not long."Assange insists British authorities will hand him over to the United States."I do not like the presence of Mr. Assange in the Ecuadorean embassy, but we have been respectful of his human rights and with that respect in mind we think that six years is too long for someone to remain nearly incarcerated in an embassy," Moreno said.