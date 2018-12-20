© Global Look Press /Kremlin Pool

Speaking at his annual Q&A session, Vladimir Putin admitted Russia's partial responsibility for the doping scandal that rocked the country, but insisted that a state-sponsored system has never existed in the country.The Russian head of state emphasized that flagrant doping violations did take place and called on sports officials to admit their shortcomings in preventing them, but Putin denied allegations of state-sponsored doping, saying that an "athletes' health" has always been the main priority for the Russian government."First of all we are responsible for the situation we face, because there were doping violations [committed by the Russian athletes]" Putin said.The president stressed that Russia should build an effective system to fight doping and that national sports officials have been working in close cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to do so."The doping violations took place, we need to admit them, and secondly we must accept that this is our fault for failing to organize a sufficient scheme to eradicate doping. The blame is fully on the organizations which were responsible for controlling it," Putin said.